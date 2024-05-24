Cirque du Soleil's KA Will Continue at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil has announced that its beloved resident production KÀ will continue performances at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino through November 2026. A staple on The Strip since 2005, the cinematic masterpiece redefines storytelling with its heroic journey of love and conflict, taking adventure to an all-new level as world-class performers enthrall audiences with gravity-defying battle scenes and combat acrobatics punctuated by immersive technology.

“KÀ is truly one of a kind and has amassed an incredible fan base around the world,” said Mike Newquist, President of the Resident Shows Division for Cirque du Soleil. “We’re thrilled that, alongside our amazing partners at MGM Resorts International, we can offer Las Vegas visitors the chance to experience the epic adventure that is KÀ for at least two more years.”

The fan-favorite show is also launching a new schedule for the summer, offering afternoon weekend performances. Beginning June 29, KÀ will perform at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with performances continuing at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday – Wednesday.

The summer schedule will run through September 1, 2024. Tickets for the new 4:30 p.m. performances will go on sale May 24 and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/ka.

Please note that show schedules are subject to change.

To view show schedules, additional performance times and additional dark days, visit cirquedusoleil.com/las-vegas.

