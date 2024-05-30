ABANDON Will Host PRIDE Night This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABANDON, the frightening, kinky, and darkly humorous theatrical experience at Vegas Theatre Company (VTC) will to stand alongside the LGBTQ+ community and announce its inaugural PRIDE Night in celebration of Las Vegas PRIDE 2024. PRIDE Night at ABANDON will offer a variety of ticket discounts, drink promotions, and more, as guests are invited to fill the theatre with love, acceptance, and the message equality, diversity, and inclusion.



Held Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 7 p.m., PRIDE Night at ABANDON will offer special VIP tickets, including a complimentary alcoholic beverage, front-row seating, a backstage tour of the Vegas Theatre Company, and a discount on show merchandise, for $59.99 plus applicable fees with the code PVIP ($20 off regularly priced VIP tickets). General admission tickets will also be available for $49.99 plus applicable fees using the code PGA ($10 off regularly priced general admission tickets) and with a ticket stub from any PRIDE event in Las Vegas, wrist band, or receipt from The Garden Las Vegas. In addition, The Garden Las Vegas, located at 1017 S 1st St #180, Las Vegas, NV 89101 in the Las Vegas Arts District, will offer 2-for-1 drinks for all ABANDON ticket holders on Sunday, June 9.



“The Marquis de Sade is considered by LGBTQ+ scholars to be one of the first authors to write about homosexuality, long before Oscar Wilde's time," said Jana Wimer, ABANDON co-writer and director. “The ABANDON cast has several remarkable members of the LGBTQ+ community. We’re excited and honored to host a Pride night to help empower the community and further promote inclusion for all.”



ABANDON pushes the boundaries of live theater, while taking audiences on a terrifying journey through the life and writings of the Marquis de Sade during his years spent imprisoned in an asylum. Delivered in rapid-fire, wordless vignettes and enhanced by an original, killer soundtrack and terrifying visual effects, ABANDON is a truly unique theatrical experience, where psychological terror, grotesque beauty, and edgy kink collide to create a horror production like no other. This is an experience that will haunt audiences long after the final curtain falls. ABANDON builds on director Jana Wimer's incredibly successful production of Urban Death, which has been performed to sold-out crowds and rave reviews in Los Angeles, New York, Edinburgh, and Cape Town. The ABANDON creative team also features Hollywood composer Joseph Bishara, best known for The Conjuring and Insidious franchises, as well as renowned sound designer Katie Halliday, who won an Emmy Award for Stranger Things.



Performed in repertory, featuring several shared company members and alternating performance dates, the frightening, kinky, and darkly humorous ABANDON will join the hilarious, seductive, and suspenseful CLUElesque at the renowned Vegas Theatre Company in the Las Vegas Arts District through July 2024.



ABANDON performance dates include:

**Pre-show for all performances at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Friday, May 31, 2024

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Friday, June 14, 2024

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Friday, July 5, 2024 at 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Friday, July 19, 2024

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Sunday, July 28, 2024



Tickets for preview performances for ABANDON $59.99 plus applicable fees for general admission and $79.99 plus applicable fees for VIP, which includes a complimentary alcoholic beverage, front-row seating, a backstage tour of the Vegas Theatre Company, and a discount on show merchandise. Nevada residents with a valid ID received 10% off general admission plus tickets. A limited number of special $30 general admission tickets are available for guests 30 years of age and under.



For more information or to purchase tickets for ABANDON, please visit theatre.vegas. All ABANDON performances to be held at the renowned Vegas Theatre Company at 1025 S. 1st St. #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101, in the Vegas Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas. Guests must be 17 years or older.



