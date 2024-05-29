Babyface Kicks Off Multi Night Engagement at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This past weekend, 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer Babyface kicked off his multi-night engagement at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort with electrifying performances on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

Babyface took the audience back in time as he performed a curated selection of his own iconic, award-winning hits (“Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “When Can I See You Again”) as well as songs he has written and produced for renowned artists. The crowd went wild when he was joined on stage for surprise performances with Johnny Gill (“My, My, My”) and Karyn White (“Superwoman.”)

Babyface will return to Las Vegas for two more weekends in 2024 - Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1, and Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. All performances are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

About Babyface

Babyface is a 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history. He is the only producer to win the “Producer of the Year” category four times, three times of which was in consecutive years (1995-1997), a record he holds to this day. Babyface is also co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of artists like Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast and P!nk.

Over the past five decades, he has released three consecutive multi-platinum albums: Tender Lover (1989), featuring the #1 “Tender Lover;” For the Cool in You (1993), which included “Never Keeping Secrets” and “When Can I See You;” and The Day (1996) featuring “Every Time I Close My Eyes.”

Babyface has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion records streamed. He has produced and written over 125 Top 10 Hits, 45 number 1 R&B hits, and 16 number 1 pop hits. In addition to winning a total of 13 GRAMMY Awards, he has been nominated 83 times. Throughout his career, Babyface has won the BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year trophy seven times, received a total of 51 BMI Awards, as well as 4 American Music Awards, 5 Soul Train Awards and 5 NAACP Image awards.

Babyface is a passionate philanthropist, actively supporting Music Will helping launch 20 of their music school programs in his hometown of Indianapolis, IN, the Carousel of Hope, which benefits the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes, Larry Ruvo’s “Keep Memory Alive,” and Stand Up for Cancer. In the past, he has also lent his support to FasterCures, VH-1 Save the Music, United Negro College Fund, the David Foster Foundation, and the Mike Milken Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

