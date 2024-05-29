FIRST FRIDAY Celebrates The Summer Solstice With Featured Artist Amanda Kettler

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Friday Foundation has announced that the June 7th First Friday theme is Summer Solstice. Begin summer with the First Friday community and soak up all that summer has to offer. Then enjoy this year's longest day of summer on June 20th.

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated one hundred First Friday artists and craftspeople.

More Information

Hours of Operation – 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint – The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot and on the street of Arts Way

COVID-19 Requests – Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday's Featured Artist – Amanda Kettler, a Las Vegas artist who grew up in Virginia and still enjoys spending the summer in Virginia Beach. She paints sunrises, sunsets and the beauty of nature – including the ocean, woods and trees. She graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas in 2021, and several of the works she is displaying this First Friday were created while earning her Bachelors of Art.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space – Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday and we honor her with a monthly space given for free to a local artist – hosting Tara Banfield at the June First Friday.

Meow Wolf Sponsored Artists for June – Sponsored artists will be located in the Art Walk.

Live Art – curated by Recycled Propaganda and ISI Group, painting live throughout the footprint.

Entertainment – Enjoy the First Friday entertainment from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

First Friday Artist Residency – Gina Cifonelli and Sara Godbout are the 2024 resident artists. Their monthly art shows are in the Art Square building. This June their art show features an interactive exhibit, Flora and Fauna.

Food Trucks – Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks featured in the food garden.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

Roadwork Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.

Parking Info: Parking Options: Online Information The city paid Parking Lot (only $6) located at 500 S. Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover and 1st. Ride share drop off also located on Hoover and 1st Event onsite parking for $25 at 902 Casino Center corner of Hoover and Casino Center IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE PARKING: *** First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. We are NOT operating in any of the vacant lots in the area for parking. There have been reports of people directing people to these lots and collecting money to park there. Do NOT Park in any of these lots – you risk being towed. Please notify us if someone approaches you about parking in one of the nearby vacant lots or you see this happening. Thank you! *** The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.



The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.

JUNE 7TH FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event: Downtown Loop provides transportation throughout downtown and to First Friday during the event.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, craftspeople. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity. Artists in tents at the event and in the many galleries surrounding the event.

Art Walk 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. highlights work by primarily local artists. Check out the artists' booths at the event and be sure to stop in the many galleries in the arts district – Arts Factory, Art Square, along Main Street.

Family fun – there is always something fun for the whole family on First Friday. In August, there are several interactive community art projects throughout the footprint.

Music – From 5:00 p.m. local talent will be featured throughout the night. Check www.ffflv.org for details.

Food & Drink – 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from the many food trucks, artisan food vendors and restaurants throughout the First Friday footprint and the entire arts district.

ABOUT FIRST FRIDAY FOUNDATION

First Friday Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing local arts and culture in Las Vegas. We also believe in collaborating with other organizations to help raise awareness in the arts and linking these partnerships to benefit local artists and community members. First Friday Foundation produces the monthly event known as First Friday Las Vegas, which has been a mainstay of arts and culture in Las Vegas since 2002 and has become the leader for family-friendly activities, art, cultural enrichment, educational efforts, imagination, community and more; activities are mostly low cost or free of cost, for every age. While the First Friday Foundation is best known for its monthly event, it is also beginning to be known for its additional community programs that support local artists, small business, and nonprofits throughout the year.

