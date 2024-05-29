Comedian Cat Ce Will Headline Four Shows at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Popular comedian Cat Ce will take to one of Las Vegas' most important stand-up stages in July. She'll be headlining four shows at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club on Linq Promenade on Friday July 12th and Saturday July 13th, performing two sets per night.

The chance to top the bill at Jimmy Kimmel's is one that Cat Ce has more than earned, thanks to her tireless live work across the States, her television appearances, and her ever-increasing popularity on social media. Cat Ce, who cites influences as diverse as Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, Margaret Cho, Jack Whitehall, and Finesse Mitchell, has perfected her hilariously relatable act through years of hard work, and her material appeals across multiple generations and more traditional audiences.

Fans of TV stand-up will recognize her from FX showcase programs, whilst podcast aficionados will know her show Cat Jam in the Car. She has more than a quarter of a million followers across TikTok and Instagram, and her content on those platforms has been viewed more than 50 million times. Like all the best contemporary comics, she understands not just how to make people laugh but also how to connect with them.

Chinese-American comedy star Cat Ce has built a strong reputation across the United States and beyond thanks to her successful live and TV work. She has performed on the main stages of some of the world's most famous comedy clubs and been involved in many shows. As an actress, she has appeared in Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the classic Nineties film. She also featured in the highly popular and culturally relevant video game NBA2k (2024 Edition), where she's seen by over 15 million unique NBA2K players a year.

Ce is not only a powerhouse on stage but also a passionate advocate for causes close to her heart. As an Asian-American comedian, especially during Asian American Heritage Month, she actively engages with and supports the AAPI community, using her platform to amplify voices and raise awareness of relevant issues. Beyond her comedic prowess, she channels her influence into meaningful charity work, combining laughter with generosity, and embodying the spirit of giving back to her community. In 2023, Ce co-produced a stand-up comedy fundraiser at the Comedy Store Hollywood alongside Margaret Cho and other Asian American comedians, supporting the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victim Fund.

Tickets for Cat Ce's shows at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club are on sale now. She will perform at 7:30 and 9:30 pm each night.

Comments