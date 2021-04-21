LV Philharmonic Presents 'The Future Sounds Bright' This May

The Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) will present The Future Sounds Bright, a 30-minute special fundraising broadcast event on May 28, 29 and 30. The 30-minute televised program will showcase the orchestra's extraordinary history and educational events in Southern Nevada including exclusive performances by members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

The Future Sounds Bright will debut on COX Channel 14 and the LVP website at lvphil.org on Friday, May 28 at 8:30 pm with re-broadcasts on Saturday, May 29 at 9:00 am and Sunday, May 30 at 9:30 pm. The specially curated compilation of music, performances and engaging activities highlighted in the broadcast will accompany the LVP's fundraising effort in lieu of holding a traditional spring gala due to COVID-related venue closures. Funds raised will support the LVP's triumphant return to the stage later this year and ensure that FREE education programs like Music Van, Youth Concerts and the Young Artist Exhibition continue to serve the Southern Nevada community through music, culture and education engagements.

In celebration of this upcoming broadcast event, viewers may support the Las Vegas Philharmonic by donating $150 or more to receive a Watch Party Gift Box for themselves and friends to enjoy while watching the event. The gift boxes include wine and a selection of cheese, savory, crunchy and sweet items. Donation includes UPS delivery to donor's home (or a recipient of their choice). To place a Watch Party Gift Box order, call Patron Services at (702) 462.2008 or order online. For more information, click here.

Tune in for these exciting performances by members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and beloved works:

Halverson - Passacaglia featuring Hui Lim, violin and Tiantian Lan, viola

Otono Porteno - Astor Piazzolla featuring Cory Tiffin, clarinet, Janis McKay, bassoon, Alexandria Le, piano

Mozart Eine Kleine Nachtmusik featuring De Ann Letourneau, violin, Shakeh Ghoukasian, violin, Jason Bonham, viola and Andrew Smith, cello

Beethoven String Trio in G Major featuring De Ann Letourneau, violin, Jason Bonham, viola and Andrew Smith, cello

Schubert String Trio in B-flat Major featuring De Ann Letourneau, violin, Jason Bonham, viola and Andrew Smith, cello