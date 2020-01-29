Kevin Brennan, Steve Byrne and More Are Coming to the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Longstanding comedy club and entertainment company, The Comedy Works, has a full slate of nationally acclaimed stand-up comedians and up-and-coming talent scheduled to appear at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas with ticket prices starting at only $20.

The Comedy Works at the Plaza has live stand-up performances at 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in the Plaza's classic Vegas showroom featuring red velvet booth seating, a new digital QSC sound system, full bars and table cocktail service. Show schedule and tickets for purchase are available online at: www.plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment/the-comedy-works. New shows are added regularly, and the upcoming lineup currently includes:

January 30-February 1:

Kevin Brennan - Host of the wildly popular Misery Loves Company and Burning Bridges podcasts, Brennan was voted "Best Comedian" at the 2005 Aspen Comedy Festival which led to him taping his own HBO half-hour comedy special. Brennan started his career in Chicago but soon relocated to New York City to pursue his dream of being on the Late Show with David Letterman. He nailed his first Letterman set which led to bookings on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and Last Call with Carson Daly. Brennan is also a former writer/performer on Saturday Night Live.

February 6-8:

Steve Byrne - One of the industry's most innovative and sought-after performers, Bryne has evolved throughout the years into an extremely versatile entertainer. Hailing from Pittsburgh, Penn., Byrne was born to a Korean mother and an Irish father. His unique background gave him the base comedic material for his first television show, Sullivan & Son, which aired for three seasons on TBS.

February 13-15:

Mike Gaffney - With a conversational comedic style, Gaffney discusses day-to-day life, not only as a single dad, but as a friend, son, uncle and all-around good guy. Gaffney is a comedy club favorite thanks to his likability, high energy and quick wit that keeps audiences engaged and entertained. A semi-finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing. Executive Producer Wanda Sykes was so impressed with him that she used his clip to promote the show on Ellen and The View. He has appeared on The Artie Lange Show, Gotham Comedy Live, and 30 Rock and has his own weekly podcast All in Our Heads.

February 20-22:

Jade Catta-Preta - A Brazilian Comic who was recently tapped to host The Soup on the E! Network beginning in February of 2020, Catta-Preta performs stand-up comedy all over the country and features for Bill Burr, Kevin Nealon and Bobby Lee. You can catch her on Pop's New Series Return of The Mac and Trutv's Those Who Can't, Greatest Ever and Comedy Knockdown.

February 27-29:

Kevin Farley - After studying at the famous Second City in Chicago, Farley starred in films such as Black Sheep with his brother Chris Farley and The Waterboy with Adam Sandler. He is a regular comedian at notable venues such as The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles and Chicago and The Improv in Los Angeles and Palm Beach, Florida. His TV guest appearances include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rules of Engagement, The Neighbors, Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me, United States of Tara, True Jackson, VP, Comedy Central's Drunk History, and Hawaii Five -O to name just a few.

March 5-7:

"The America I Grew Up In" with Jeff Allen - Now in his fifth decade as a working comedian, Allen has been on Comedy Central, VH-1, Showtime, TBN, CBN, Family Net and many other television networks. He has performed for our troops on aircraft carriers and ships in the Indian Ocean. Allen is heard regularly on SiriusXM's comedy channels and on the fast-growing comedy internet sensation, Drybar Comedy, surpassing 30 million views on Facebook and YouTube. He also produced and starred in his own sitcom pilot for Castlerock Television and in the critically acclaimed films, Apostles of Comedy.

March 12-14:

Thea Vidale - An American stand-up comedian and actress, Vidale began her career doing stand-up comedy in comic clubs in Washington, D.C., New York City, and Los Angeles. As an actress, she has made numerous guest appearances on sitcoms, including Ellen, The Wayans Bros., The Drew Carey Show, and My Wife and Kids. She may be best known for her portrayal of "Thea" on her own sitcom for which she was nominated for a People's Choice Award as Favorite Female in a New Series.

April 9-11:

Vic DiBitetto - Called a "cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden" and "The Italian Hurricane of Comedy," DiBitetto is famous for his frenetic pace, vivid language and punchline-a-second style. His sitcom, Don't Know Jack on Hulu, was the latest in a long list of achievements for this Brooklyn-born comic, including winning America's Funniest People on ABC and racking up 22 million views on YouTube. He also had a role in Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and has headlined top clubs on both coasts.

April 23-25:

Craig Gass - He first gained fame as the guy who did voices for The Howard Stern Show and his Gene Simmons impression sparked an on-air feud between him and the real Gene Simmons. He also became a favorite character on King of Queens as the funny guy at work that drove Kevin James crazy with jealousy. He's been the voice of memorable characters on Family Guy and The Cleveland Show.

The Comedy Works has been producing stand-up comedy events since 1981. It owns and operates comedy clubs, produces shows in theaters throughout the U.S, and guides the careers of a number of performers. Having worked with many all-time great comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen Degeneres, Robin Williams, Chris Rock, and Ray Romano, The Comedy Works is now owned by Tommy Nicchi who grew up in stand-up comedy given that he was just three years old when his father founded the company.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You