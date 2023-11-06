Keith Thompson Debuts US Premiere of BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD This Month at The Composers Showroom

The debut performance will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 06, 2023

Keith Thompson Debuts US Premiere of BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD This Month at The Composers Showroom

“Broadway Goes Hollywood,” a new live musical show, will make its U.S premiere in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at The Composers Room, Pompey Entertainment's new showlounge and restaurant at the historic Commercial Center, 953 E. Sahara Avenue.

“Broadway Goes Hollywood” is a fast-paced 90-minute hit parade of some of the most beloved songs from the classic and contemporary musicals of Broadway, Hollywood and beyond, reimagined and served up with a modern twist by a stellar cast of powerhouse vocalists and entertainers. The musical brainchild of PK Music Composer/Arranger/Producer Keith Thompson (“The Cocktail Cabaret” and “The Composers Showcase” at the Smith Center), this intimate cabaret-style revue was originally created with KMP Artists Management as the opening presentation last month for the 51st Annual Festival Internacional Cervantino in Guanajuato, Mexico.

“We're thrilled to make our US debut and be a part of the grand opening week of Damian Costa's newest show venue in Las Vegas,” said Thompson.  The stellar talent set to perform in “Broadway Goes Hollywood” will include Broadway veterans Brent Barrett (“Chicago,” ”Phantom,” “Grand Hotel”), Niki Scalera (“Hairspray,” “Tarzan,” “Footloose”) along with classical-crossover baritone Doug Carpenter (“Dirty Dancin',” “Beautiful, the Carol King Musical”) and Maren Wade (“America's Got Talent,” “Lady Like,” “Confessions of a Showgirl”).

The singers will be joined on stage by renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry, whose career has taken him to concert stages from Lincoln Center to Carnegie Hall, from The Kennedy Center to The White House, 10 Broadway shows, eight national tours, and around the world performing his own solo shows, “The Man At The Piano,” “The Hands of Liberace” and “Salute To Broadway” all to rave reviews.

A variety of musical theatre and cinematic favorites will be performed including songs from “West Side Story,” “Funny Girl,” “Chicago,” “Phantom of the Opera,” CATS,” “Dreamgirls” and many more including songs from the Golden Age of Broadway and Hollywood with special tributes to the music of Gershwin, and Rodgers-and-Hammerstein.  Tickets are now on sale priced at $20, $30 and $40 plus taxes and can be purchased online at the link below.




