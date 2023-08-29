Kathy Griffin Returns to The Mirage In Las Vegas This October

Kathy Griffin will return to The Mirage Theatre in Las Vegas on October 6, 2023 at 10:00 p.m.

Griffin made her return to The Mirage for the first time in six years earlier this summer on June 17. Due to the overwhelming success of the first performance, a second show has been added.

The Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian appeared on Broadway in 2011 with her solo show, Kathy Griffin Wants a Tony. In 2018, she embarked on her international "Laugh Your Head Off" tour, which sold out venues in North America, Europe, and more.

Griffin may be known as the quintessential D-list diva, but not afraid to dish on everyone from Lindsay Lohan to Cher. She has done everything from shopping for bikinis with Paris Hilton to screaming and cheering alongside Clay Aiken's "Clay-mates."

Kathy Griffin is a multi-faceted performer whose rapid-fire wit has garnered her multiple Emmy Awards and two Grammy Award nominations for Best Comedy Album.

A Chicago native, Griffin rose to fame during her four-year stint on the NBC sitcom "Suddenly Susan," playing Brooke Shields' acerbic colleague. After relocating to Los Angeles, she began building her professional resume with guest starring roles on "ER" and "Seinfeld," eventually gaining critical acclaim as a stand-up comedian and landing her own HBO Special.

Griffin's television career quickly expanded to include appearances on late night talk shows, starring "roles" on reality TV shows, and multiple red carpet hosting appearances - some more well-received than others.

In 2005, GRIFFIN's reality show "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-list" debuted on Bravo to rave reviews. "D-list" won multiple Emmy Awards and skyrocketed GRIFFIN to widespread recognition, capitalizing on her candid observations and hilarious brand of humor.