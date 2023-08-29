Kathy Griffin Returns to The Mirage In Las Vegas This October

Tickets to the October 6 show are available now.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Kathy Griffin Returns to The Mirage In Las Vegas This October

Kathy Griffin will return to The Mirage Theatre in Las Vegas on October 6, 2023 at 10:00 p.m.

Griffin made her return to The Mirage for the first time in six years earlier this summer on June 17. Due to the overwhelming success of the first performance, a second show has been added.

The Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian appeared on Broadway in 2011 with her solo show, Kathy Griffin Wants a Tony. In 2018, she embarked on her international "Laugh Your Head Off" tour, which sold out venues in North America, Europe, and more.

Griffin may be known as the quintessential D-list diva, but not afraid to dish on everyone from Lindsay Lohan to Cher. She has done everything from shopping for bikinis with Paris Hilton to screaming and cheering alongside Clay Aiken's "Clay-mates."

Kathy Griffin is a multi-faceted performer whose rapid-fire wit has garnered her multiple Emmy Awards and two Grammy Award nominations for Best Comedy Album.

A Chicago native, Griffin rose to fame during her four-year stint on the NBC sitcom "Suddenly Susan," playing Brooke Shields' acerbic colleague. After relocating to Los Angeles, she began building her professional resume with guest starring roles on "ER" and "Seinfeld," eventually gaining critical acclaim as a stand-up comedian and landing her own HBO Special.

Griffin's television career quickly expanded to include appearances on late night talk shows, starring "roles" on reality TV shows, and multiple red carpet hosting appearances - some more well-received than others.

In 2005, GRIFFIN's reality show "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-list" debuted on Bravo to rave reviews. "D-list" won multiple Emmy Awards and skyrocketed GRIFFIN to widespread recognition, capitalizing on her candid observations and hilarious brand of humor.

1
Randy Houser and Tracy Lawrence Bring One-Night-Only Performance to The Theater at Virgin Photo
Randy Houser and Tracy Lawrence Bring One-Night-Only Performance to The Theater at Virgin Hotels During NFR

This December, country singers Randy Houser and Tracy Lawrence will take the stage at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, with a one-night-only performance on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

2
Sebastian Maniscalco Extends Residency At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With 12 Additio Photo
Sebastian Maniscalco Extends Residency At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With 12 Additional Shows In 2024

Ahead of his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for back-to-back shows this October, the undisputed king of physical comedy and Wynn Las Vegas headliner, Sebastian Maniscalco, announced today the extension of his highly-popular show “Sebastian Maniscalco: Live from Las Vegas” with 12 shows over six new dates in 2024.

3
Foreigner Bids Farewell to Las Vegas With Two-Part Residency Photo
Foreigner Bids Farewell to Las Vegas With Two-Part Residency

FOREIGNER will bid goodbye to the Las Vegas Strip with an exclusive headlining two-part “Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour” residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held March 6 through April 6, and October 25 through November 9, 2024, at 8:30 p.m.

4
Jim Carusos Cast Party Returns to Myrons at The Smith Center Photo
Jim Caruso's Cast Party Returns to Myron's at The Smith Center

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, the wildly popular open mic night, will return to Las Vegas for one very special night on Saturday, September 9 at 7pm.  This date will mark the eleventh appearance of Cast Party at Myron’s!  As always, the impromptu variety show will be hosted by Caruso, with pianist Billy Stritch musical directing the performances from the grand piano.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Recommended For You