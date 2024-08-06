John Caponera to Perform at Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



John Caponera will bring hilarity to Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas Aug 8-11th.

Caponera is a versatile and engaging comedian known for his sharp wit and memorable performances. A fixture in the Las Vegas comedy scene, Caponera first gained national recognition with his role on the 1994 TV series The Good Life, where he starred alongside Drew Carey. His comedic talent is not only evident in his acting but also in his stand-up routines, where his iconic Harry Caray impersonation has become one of his signature bits.

With a career spanning decades, Caponera has become a familiar voice on XM Radio comedy channels, where his humor continues to resonate with audiences. His distinctive style and ability to connect with diverse audiences have earned him accolades and a loyal following.

In addition to his radio presence, Caponera is set to release a new special on Dry Bar Comedy, showcasing his unique blend of observational humor and charismatic storytelling. Whether performing on stage or through his various media appearances, Caponera brings a refreshing and entertaining perspective to comedy.

Known for his engaging stage presence and relatable humor, John Caponera remains a sought-after performer in the comedy world. His performances promise laughter and enjoyment, making him a standout in the world of stand-up comedy.

Catch John Caponera live from August 8th to 11th, with performances featuring a stellar lineup of special guests including Erin O'Connor, David Ryan Turoczy, and Ron Coleman. Arrive early to enjoy a delicious meal and spend the evening laughing with us!

Tickets and information are available at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com.

Delirious Comedy Club, located at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, offers a full evening of entertainment. The Delirious Showroom features a menu of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and hearty entrees such as steak, shrimp, and salmon. Beverage options include beers starting at $6 and cocktails from $8, ensuring a great night out without breaking the bank.

For tickets, visit www.DeliriousComedyClub.com or call the box office at 702-541-2660.

About Delirious Comedy Club: Delirious Comedy Club brings top-tier standup comedy to Las Vegas, while the House Of Magic offers a five-star family-friendly comedy and magic show. Both venues, located at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street, promise affordable and engaging entertainment for diverse audiences seeking a night full of laughter and excitement.

For more details or to book your comedy experience, visit Delirious Comedy Club online or contact their box office directly.

Comments