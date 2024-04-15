Heartwarming Tale COME FROM AWAY Lands at The Smith Center in Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them is set to land in Las Vegas.

Come From Away, the musical nominated for seven Tony Awards® – including Best Musical and Best Original Score – after opening on Broadway in 2017, will play on The Smith Center’s main stage for eight performances from May 14-19.

Tickets starting from $30 are available now at TheSmithCenter.com.

The day begins as usual on September 11, 2001, in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, until the residents discover they will host thousands of guests from around the world. A total of 38 planes carrying roughly 7,000 passengers are to be diverted to Gander’s air strip, and the townspeople scramble to prepare food, shelter and countless essentials.

The overwhelmed passengers disembark to find themselves in a remote but welcoming community. As they visit various locations across Gander and engage with locals, the people of Gander hurdle cultural and language barriers to offer comfort and kindness in the midst of uncertainty.

Many plane passengers find their lives impacted in unexpected ways, including Los Angles couple Kevin Tuerff and Kevin Jung, Captain Beverley Bass – the first female captain for American Airlines – and two strangers, Nick and Diane, who quickly forge a powerful bond.

Portraying real-life experiences from this true story, the islanders and plane passengers demonstrate how people can lift each other up during the most challenging of times.

Don’t miss this heartwarming musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Tony®-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley and with musical staging by Tony® nominee Kelly Devine.

The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.



Newsweek cheered, “It takes you to a place where you didn't know you wanted to go, and makes you not want to leave.”

The New York Times praised, “Even the most stalwart cynics may have trouble staying dry-eyed during this portrait of heroic hospitality under extraordinary pressure,” awarding the show its prestigious Critics' Pick designation.

And The Washington Post summed it up perfectly, “It’s an antidote for what ails the American soul.”