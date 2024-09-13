Garth Brooks Adds Final Three Weekends to Las Vegas Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After selling out all of his performances since opening in May of 2023, Garth Brooks has announced the final three weekends of his Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The final shows will take place from February 21 through March 9, 2025.

"I can't believe it has come and gone, already. The Caesars gig has been my favorite so far. No setlist, no rules, just the music and the listener come first. I LOVE that! These last shows are going to be hard for me, emotionally, because I can't stand the thought of this residency being over,” said Garth Brooks.

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE gives fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same. With varying instrumentation--whether it be one fiddle, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band--and the occasional special guest, Garth and his audience will share a once-in-a-lifetime experience each and every night. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT HERE.

Citi is the official card of Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete Citi presale details visit HERE.

Past ticket purchasers will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers, will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. PT.

The final nine performances going on sale are:

Feb. 2025: 21, 22, 23, 28

March 2025: 1, 2, 7, 8, 9

Garth will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace September 26 through October 13 and December 5 through 22, 2024.

Brooks has also released a boxed set commemorating his Las Vegas Residency. Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE contains a 92-page custom book with live photos and 5 discs filled with over 50 of Brooks’ most beloved live recordings, as well as newly released recordings. The set includes the FINAL release of his celebrated Double Live album, with one of three randomly packaged collector's covers--the 25th Anniversary Edition of Central Park, the 25th Anniversary Edition of Croke Park, or the never-before-released 1989 Edition. Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE also contains Triple Live, featuring over 25 tracks from the record-breaking comeback tour and the Stadium Tour, including brand-new, never-released recordings and one of three new, randomly packaged collector's covers from the Stadium Tour. Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE is available through Caesars Entertainment, TalkShopLive, and Amazon Music.

Photo Copyright 8 Ten, Inc.

