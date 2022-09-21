Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: ROSE KINGSLEY SINGS BROADWAY, JAZZ AND BLUES at Summerlin Library And Performing Arts Center

She shares her 4-octave range singing from the Great American Songbook.

Sep. 21, 2022  

Jazz, cabaret, and opera diva Rose Kingsley will share her 4-octave range singing Broadway tunes, jazz, and blues from the Great American Songbook at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center on Sept. 23.

Her rich, sultry voice tells the story while singing jazz songs. In addition, Rose's performance will tap into the intimate side of her artistry, touching the heart and soul of the song and echoing the feelings of her audience. Rose was dubbed by New York Music Critics as "the female Sinatra" after her debut at Birdland Jazz Club in New York City.

She recently relocated to Las Vegas after traveling from her home in Southern California to perform in Southern Nevada for years. "I'm so excited to now be living in the entertainment capital of the world. There are many opportunities to share my talent with many great musicians and performers."

Her opera career began at Metropolitan Opera, debuting in the Lincoln Center in La bohème at age 22. Rose had also performed on Broadway as Corletta in Phantom of the Opera but was told she had to choose between opera and musical theater. Opera had become her love and life, becoming part of her soul, and Rose would continue her journey as a diva performing in major opera houses globally.

Rose would pivot in her career when she was offered a professorship in the California State East Bay college system, teaching voice. She opened The Opera Institute of California in San Jose, California, teaching hundreds of students, before merging the school with Chapman University in Palm Springs, California.

"My International Opera Institute will now be based in Las Vegas, and we will be bringing great artists here to perform opera classics."

Rose has sung for three presidents of the United States, George HW Bush, Gerald Ford, and William Jefferson Clinton. She also performed for Vice President Dan Quayle and a Command Performance for HRH Prince Charles. She was a special guest artist for the 30th Anniversary Gala of the First Man in Space, Admiral Alan Shepard.

Fans can enjoy Rose's two CDs; This is my Life Simply Rose and A Diva's tribute to Johnny Mercer, available by clicking here.

Rose Kingsley will sing Broadway tunes, jazz, and blues at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, on Sept. 23. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available by calling 725-205-3018 or visiting rosekingsley.com. Follow Rose on Facebook @ iamrosekingsley, Instagram @ jazzyrose49 and Twitter @ IamRoseKingsley.


From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (41 years and counting) and has always loved entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys the play... (read more about this author)


September 21, 2022

