Feature: CLINT HOLMES HONORS PETER ALLEN IN BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY at Myron's At The Smith Center

Las Vegas headliner and international performer Clint Holmes will perform in a show that holds special meaning for him. Between the Moon and New York City: The Songs of Peter Allen celebrates the prolific songwriter and performer at Myron's at the Smith Center Sept. 7.

The show is all about Peter, with Clint sharing his music and stories with musical arrangements by Bill Fayne, who is an integral part of many of Clint's performances, especially this show.

Peter was an Australian singer, songwriter, musician, and entertainer. Olivia Newton-John's first hit, "I Honestly Love You," was written by Peter. The Academy Award-winning song "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" sung by Christopher Cross was also written by him. Peter also appeared on Broadway in 1971 in the rock opera Soon, which closed after three performances. He also starred in his one-person revue on Broadway at the Biltmore Theatre, Up in One: More Than a Concert. In 1998, a musical about Peter's life, The Boy from Oz, debuted in Australia and performed on Broadway, earning Hugh Jackman a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

"I knew Peter in the 1980s when I lived in New York, and he was at the top of his game, selling out Carnegie Hall and performing at Radio City Music Hall," explains Clint. "We even shared the same manager for a while."

They would see each other at social events and worked in Atlantic City, attending each other's shows.

"I admit that many people will bring up Sammy Davis Jr. since I did know Sammy, whom I loved and was my mentor. He was my favorite entertainer but so was Peter. They both had their own different kind of magic. I also loved Peter so much, and he taught me so much."

Through the years, Clint will develop and perform in a show about some he loves, including Sammy Davis Jr. and Nate King Cole. With Peter's passing in 1992, a new generation might not be familiar with his work, and Clint has wanted to perform in a show about Peter for a long time.

"The audience will be amazed at the number of songs Peter wrote, and I knew now was the time to develop this show performing songs I have always loved," says Clint.

Clint started researching Peter's background, and "even though I am a fan of Peter's, I discovered so many other songs. I will perform the big hits he wrote and some that only hard-core Peter Allen fans will know, all of them amazing."

The show is directed by WILL NUNZIATA and produced by Sunny Sessa. Musical direction is by Michael Orland, a mentor and coach on American Idol for a number of years and still works with the television show.

"I ran into Michael [Orland] in New York City about five months ago, and we started talking about my desire to do a show about Peter Allen. He immediately told me that he wanted to be involved. Since he lived in Los Angeles and I live in Las Vegas, I knew that distance was not a problem, and he became the show's musical director. He introduced me to some songs by Peter that I was not familiar with, and this adds an exciting layer to the show."

After performing in Las Vegas, the show will tour Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and New York City. There will be special guests in the show in each city. Clint will perform a trilogy of love songs written by Peter with Christine Shebeck in the Las Vegas show. A popular vocalist who also performs at The Smith Center, she has shared the stage with Sheena Easton, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Thomas, John Elefante of Kansas, Randall Hall of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Jason Scheff of Chicago.

Over a 40-year career, along with performing all over the world, Clint won two Broadway World Awards with Billy Stritch and Christian Tamburr for a show he co-wrote and co-starred in, Straighten Up and Fly Right... A Nat King Cole Tribute.

Between the Moon and New York City: The Songs of Peter Allen starring Clint Homes will be performed at Myron's at the Smith Center Sept. 7.