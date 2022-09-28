Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody of cult classic debuts in Las Vegas at The Orleans.

The adults-only musical spoof parties with all the bridesmaids, bride, and audience members in the marriage capital of the world.

Las Vegas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

Feature: Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody of cult classic debuts in Las Vegas at The Orleans.

Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody, based on the 2011 hit movie Bridesmaids, debuted at The Venue inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino to rousing laughter and applause.

Las Vegas, the marriage capital of the world, also remains the desired destination for bachelorette parties, with the show bringing all the comedy, bad decisions, and female camaraderie to the stage.

Presented by Lynn Shore Entertainment and Ivory Star Productions, the female-driven musical follows a group of girlfriends and their shenanigans. Two rivals want to be the bride's best friend, while others want to party. The adult, heartwarming 90-minute show pays homage to the movies keeping the laughter and outrageous antics.

The script and lyrics are written by Valerie Witherspoon; the show is directed and choreographed by Sarah Lowe with musical direction by Chris Lash and music by Mark Vogel and Lynn Shore.

Valerie wrote the lyrics and co-wrote the music for Sex and the City: The Super Unauthorized Musical parody, so she is very familiar with the genre. She is also the associate director and swing of FRIENDS! The Unauthorized Musical Parody also performed at The Venue.

"Lynn approached me, and she knew my background, so Mark [Vogel] and Lynn [Shore] took my lyrics and added the music," explains Valerie.

Valerie watched the movie Bridesmaids to really understand the themes and ideas to transform it into an onstage musical parody. "I took some of the scenarios to make the play heightened and exaggerated. We took elements of a rom-com and added some new characters along with the beloved characters from the movie."

As for the original characters from the movie, Valerie admitted that the character portrayed by Melissa McCartney (for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for a Performance by a Supporting Actress) was the most challenging.

"I needed her character, Megan, to never have a boring moment, to be funny and feature iconic moments that are so funny," says Valerie. "Rita was not a huge part of the movie, and I wanted to give her more of a presence in this show."

Cast members include Nicole Unger as Annie, Maile Onsaga as Lilian, Erin Baltsar as Helen, Luke Striffler as Rhodes/Becca, Caitlin Ary as Megan, and Jackson Tobiska as Rita/Ted/Air Marshall. The female Swing is McKena Silva, and Male Swing is Jerod Perez.

"The show is fun, light, and a great date night or girls' night out," adds Valerie. The humor is adult but light-hearted, with a chance to laugh out loud.

Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody is performed at The Venue at The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. The Venue offers an intimate space, with every seat being a great seat. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 9:15 p.m., with doors opening at 8:45 p.m. Guests must be 18 years old or older. VIP tickets are available and include priority seating, and Platinum VIP tickets include priority seating at a cocktail table, unlimited champagne or champagne spritzer, and a souvenir photo. For more information, visit www.bridesmaidshit.com, and follow @bridesmaidshit on TikTok and Facebook.


TodayTix


From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (41 years and counting) and has always loved entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys the play... (read more about this author)


Feature: Ben Stevenson's Dracula, presented by the Nevada Ballet Theatre, to Bring Gothic GrandnessFeature: Ben Stevenson's Dracula, presented by the Nevada Ballet Theatre, to Bring Gothic Grandness
September 30, 2022

Ben Stevenson’s Dracula, presented by the Nevada Ballet Theatre, will fill the stage with all the eerie, Gothic grandness to begin the Halloween season. Haunting performances will be presented at The Smith Center Oct. 6-9.
Feature: Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody of cult classic debuts in Las Vegas at The Orleans.Feature: Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody of cult classic debuts in Las Vegas at The Orleans.
September 28, 2022

Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody, based on the 2011 hit movie Bridesmaids, debuted at The Venue inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino to rousing laughter and applause.
Feature: Windborne: Call Of The Canadian Rockies Lands at Flyover Las VegasFeature: Windborne: Call Of The Canadian Rockies Lands at Flyover Las Vegas
September 27, 2022

FlyOver Las Vegas, a flight ride attraction and film, is celebrating its first anniversary with the launch of its newest flight ride experience and the film, Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies.
Feature: Henderson Symphony Orchestra Opens 2022-23 Season With a Bang!Feature: Henderson Symphony Orchestra Opens 2022-23 Season With a Bang!
September 21, 2022

Henderson Symphony Orchestra is opening its 2022-2023 season with a Bang! conducted by music director Alexandra Arrieche at the Dollar Loan Center on Sept. 23.
Feature: ROSE KINGSLEY SINGS BROADWAY, JAZZ AND BLUES at Summerlin Library And Performing Arts CenterFeature: ROSE KINGSLEY SINGS BROADWAY, JAZZ AND BLUES at Summerlin Library And Performing Arts Center
September 21, 2022

Jazz, cabaret, and opera diva Rose Kingsley will share her 4-octave range singing Broadway tunes, jazz, and blues from the Great American Songbook at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center on Sept. 23.