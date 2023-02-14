Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: Boulder City's Dam Short Film Festival Returns for its 19th Year

The Dam Short Film Festival’s lineup includes over 150 short films, 30 programs, Q&As with the filmmakers.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Feature: Boulder City's Dam Short Film Festival Returns for its 19th Year

Photo by Denise Jans

The charming small town of Boulder City, Nevada will welcome movie lovers to enjoy Nevada's largest film festival in person after two years of virtual-only experiences. The 19th Annual Dam Short Film Festival will screen 153 short films in downtown Boulder City over a 5-day period, February 16-20.

Audiences will experience 31 60- to 90-minute program clusters featuring four to 12 films shown in categories including Comedy, Animation, Drama, Documentary, Sci-Fi, Horror, International, Nevada, Music Videos, Love & Romance, and Underground. In addition to the screenings, there will be a filmmakers' Q&A during each category block. This year's festival features films from countries including Mexico, Iceland, China, Brazil, Israel, Netherlands, France, and Poland. The festival will also repeat four of the most popular programs on Monday and screen every award-winning film in two special programs.

"We are very excited to be back in person," said Lee Lanier, Co-Founder and Director of Continuity of Dam Short Film Festival. "One of the great things about a film festival like ours is the opportunity to hang out with other film lovers and film makers. The response of watching a film sitting with other audience members is enhanced."

The short films will be enjoyed by audiences using state-of-the-art digital projection in the Elaine K. Smith Center located at 700 Wyoming St.

The festival will feature a Coffee with Filmmakers, Filmmaker Meet-n-Greet, and Dam Mixer. The Sunday night Awards Presentation will also be live-streamed so everyone can tune in to find out which films won the audience-determined awards.

Dam Short Film Festival, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, was founded in 2003 by Lee and Anita Lanier. The pair developed a love of short films while traveling to numerous film festivals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Lee has worked in film production and computer animation since 1989 and directed six short films in the 1990s. In 2008, the festival moved to the historic Boulder Theatre. The festival has welcomed scores of filmmakers from all over the world and has screened several thousand unique independent short films during its history.

"We like the small-town atmosphere for the film festival," explains Lee, who also resides in Boulder City. "It is much more intimate and the events are closer together. It also brings in tourists and business to our town."

The Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, which receives support from the state of Nevada and the National Endowment for the Arts, funds the Dam Short Film Festival, in part. Nevada Humanities have funded this organization through Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Tickets are $12.50 per film block or $150 for the complete five-day pass, $45 for a day pass on Thursday and Monday, and $50 for a day pass on Friday and Saturday are also available. Tickets can be purchased at the Festival Box Office. For more information or the full schedule of selected films, visit damshortfilm.org. Follow on Facebook @damshortfilm, Twitter @damshortfilm, and Instagram @damshortfilm.



Feature: Nevada Ballet Theatre Blends Dance and Music with Blue Until June Photo
Feature: Nevada Ballet Theatre Blends Dance and Music with Blue Until June
Nevada Ballet Theatre’s mid-winter triple bill repertory will feature unique works that capture love, heartache, hope, and romantic gestures. Blue Until June will be performed at The Smith Center, with two performances on February 18 and 19.
Katy Perry Adds Summer 2023 Dates to PLAY Las Vegas Residency Photo
Katy Perry Adds Summer 2023 Dates to 'PLAY' Las Vegas Residency
International sensation, Katy Perry, is giving music fans 16 more chances to see her in Las Vegas with the announcement of new summer 2023 show dates to her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency 'Katy Perry: PLAY,' at Resorts World Theatre. Perry has added 16 dates this summer from May 12 through Aug. 12.
BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For Smith Center 2023-24 Season Photo
BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For Smith Center 2023-24 Season
The Smith Center has announced its 2023-24 season of show as part of the Broadway Las Vegas Series. The season will kick off with Beetlejuice in August 2023. Check out the full lineup here!
John Mulaney Announces Debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Photo
John Mulaney Announces Debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
Two-time Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer, actor, and comedian, John Mulaney, has announced his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with five exclusive and consecutive performances of “John Mulaney: Hiatus in Vegas” beginning Wednesday, April 19, 2023 through April 23, 2023.

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys... (read more about this author)


Feature: Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot to Sizzle with Velvet Variations showFeature: Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot to Sizzle with Velvet Variations show
January 11, 2023

Coop’s Cabaret and Hot Spot will feature rocker and Las Vegas headliner Elyzabeth Diaga with special guest Rowan Robertson (Raiding the Rock Vault) in her new show Velvet Variations, including brunch, on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Feature: Cartoons and Music Together Debut When Las Vegas Philharmonic Performs Bugs Bunny at the SymphonyFeature: Cartoons and Music Together Debut When Las Vegas Philharmonic Performs Bugs Bunny at the Symphony
January 5, 2023

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony will join forces with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring Looney Tunes nostalgia with its Las Vegas debut at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center on Jan. 7.
Feature: COOP'S CABARET AND HOT SPOT DEBUTS WITH A SHOW AND LUNCH SERIESFeature: COOP'S CABARET AND HOT SPOT DEBUTS WITH A SHOW AND LUNCH SERIES
January 4, 2023

Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot opened to a sold out enthusiastic audience with acclaimed vocalist and entertainer Michelle Johnson, known as 'Las Vegas' First Lady of Jazz,' with pianist Dan Ellis on Jan. 3. The award-winning singer and tribute artist Kelly Vohnn will continue to delight audiences with My Roots Are Showing with Mike Clark on Jan. 4. The amazing Ruby Lewis sings her heart out with Blue Eyed Soul with Dan Ellis on Jan. 5 and Elvis Tribute Artist Ben King pays homage to Elvis’ birthday on Jan. 8.
Feature: Elvis is BACK IN THE BUILDING being performed at Tropicana Las VegasFeature: Elvis is BACK IN THE BUILDING being performed at Tropicana Las Vegas
December 14, 2022

The holidays are celebrated with a first-ever Elvis-themed production, Back in the Building, performed at the Legends in Concert Theater at Tropicana Las Vegas through Dec. 30.
Feature: CARPENTERS LEGACY: A CHRISTMAS PORTRAIT celebrates with official debut at The Modern Showrooms At Alexis Park Resort HotelFeature: CARPENTERS LEGACY: A CHRISTMAS PORTRAIT celebrates with official debut at The Modern Showrooms At Alexis Park Resort Hotel
December 8, 2022

It is time to enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas with Sally Olson as Karen Carpenter and Ned Mills as Richard Carpenter starring in the debut of Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait recreating the nostalgia and joy of the Carpenters’ 1977 and 1978 Christmas television specials. The holiday show will be performed at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel through Jan. 1, 2023.
share