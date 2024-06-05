Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Super Summer Theatre This Week

The performance runs June 5 – 29 (Wednesdays – Saturdays).

By: Jun. 05, 2024
 Super Summer Theatre summer series opens June 5, 2024, with the beloved classic Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The performance runs June 5 – 29 (Wednesdays – Saturdays).

Presented by Huntsman Entertainment, this enchanting musical promises to whisk you away to Ariel's magical undersea world. With its dazzling costumes, iconic songs, and a talented cast, this production is set to create a truly magical evening under the vast desert sky, a unique experience that only Super Summer Theatre can offer.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $20 for general admission at www.supersummertheatre.org.

Parking opens at 5 p.m., followed by Meadow Seating at 6 p.m. The performances of The Little Mermaid and School of Rock commence at 8:05 p.m. A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder begins at 7:30 p.m. Located at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, just 10 miles west of the 215/West Charleston intersection or 5 miles east of the intersection of Hwy 159 and Hwy 160, Super Summer Theatre's outdoor venue offers a picturesque setting for unforgettable theatrical experiences.

For more information, contact Super Summer Theatre at 702.579.PLAY (7529), visit www.supersummertheatre.org or email info@supersummertheatre.org. You can also follow Super Summer Theatre on Facebook, Instagram (@supersummertheatre), and X to stay updated on the latest show announcements.


 




