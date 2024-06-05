Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Super Summer Theatre This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Super Summer Theatre summer series opens June 5, 2024, with the beloved classic Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The performance runs June 5 – 29 (Wednesdays – Saturdays).

Presented by Huntsman Entertainment, this enchanting musical promises to whisk you away to Ariel's magical undersea world. With its dazzling costumes, iconic songs, and a talented cast, this production is set to create a truly magical evening under the vast desert sky, a unique experience that only Super Summer Theatre can offer.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $20 for general admission at www.supersummertheatre.org.

Parking opens at 5 p.m., followed by Meadow Seating at 6 p.m. The performances of The Little Mermaid and School of Rock commence at 8:05 p.m. A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder begins at 7:30 p.m. Located at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, just 10 miles west of the 215/West Charleston intersection or 5 miles east of the intersection of Hwy 159 and Hwy 160, Super Summer Theatre's outdoor venue offers a picturesque setting for unforgettable theatrical experiences.

For more information, contact Super Summer Theatre at 702.579.PLAY (7529), visit www.supersummertheatre.org or email info@supersummertheatre.org. You can also follow Super Summer Theatre on Facebook, Instagram (@supersummertheatre), and X to stay updated on the latest show announcements.





