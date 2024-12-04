Delirious Comedy Club Partners With Planet 13 For Nights At Dazed! Consumption Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Starting December 11th, Delirious Comedy Club will bring live stand-up comedy to the renowned Dazed! Consumption Lounge at Planet 13, home to the world's largest cannabis dispensary. The new collaboration combines top-tier comedy with an unforgettable cannabis experience, offering a unique way for adult customers to unwind.

For over five years, Delirious Comedy Club has been a cornerstone of the Las Vegas comedy scene, producing regular shows in Downtown Las Vegas and entertaining audiences worldwide, including U.S. military troops, says producer Don Barnhart. "We're excited to partner with Planet 13 to bring even more laughter to their incredible entertainment complex," Barnhart adds. "This is a natural fit, and we can't wait to share top-notch comedy with the cannabis community and announcing during the MJ Biz convention was perfect timing.

Located in the heart of Las Vegas, Dazed! Consumption Lounge offers an immersive cannabis experience, with a menu featuring premium flowers, edibles, vapes, concentrates, and even signature cannabis cocktails. Guests 21 and older can enjoy these products while enjoying a night of laughter from some of the top stand-up comedians from Delirious Comedy Club.

The debut show at Dazed! on December 11th will feature an all-star lineup, including Bob Zany, Ron Coleman, and Erin O'Connor. Bob Zany, known for his sharp sarcasm and with over 8 million views on his Dry Bar Comedy Special, brings his unique brand of humor to the stage. A three-time American Comedy Award nominee, Zany has appeared on The Tonight Show, Last Comic Standing, Joe Dirt, and The Informant.

Ron Coleman, a familiar face from The Terminator and numerous other films, will also take the stage, alongside Erin O'Connor, co-host of the syndicated Zany Report.

The Ha Ha Comedy Show at Planet 13's Dazed! Consumption Lounge kicks off on December 11th at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets are just $15, with VIP tickets available for $20.

