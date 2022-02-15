David Gray Brings WHITE LADDER: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR To Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater

British singer-songwriter David Gray will bring music from his timeless album White Ladder to Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater on Saturday, July 23, 2022 as part of his "White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour."

Gray will play his legendary White Ladder album in its entirety, including his greatest hits like "Babylon" and "This Year's Love." Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.

White Ladder remains in the top 30 best-selling British albums of all time and the best-selling album ever in Ireland, which is why Gray is celebrating the 20th anniversary with an expanded edition and tour. The success of the album not only launched Gray's career, but also spawned a new wave of singer-songwriters, from Damien Rice and James Bay to George Ezra, Ed SHeeran and Lewis Capaldi.

For tickets or more information on this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com.