Comedian Steven Wright, 'Anything for Salinas Band – Tribute to Selena' and Corazón De Maná Take the Stage at Boyd in June

Academy Award-Winning comedian Steven Wright will bring his stand-up comedy act to The Orleans Showroom at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Saturday, June 25. Audiences can also enjoy performances by "Anything for Salinas Band - Tribute to Selena" and Maná tribute band Corazón De Maná at The Club at Cannery Casino Hotel on Saturday, June 18.

The Orleans Showroom at The Orleans Hotel and Casino

Saturday, June 25

Highly-acclaimed comedian Steven Wright got his start as a regular performer at Ding Ho's Comedy Club and Chinese Restaurant in Cambridge, Mass. He was then invited to appear on "The Tonight Show" alongside host Johnny Carson for his first televised appearance. Wright was invited to return the following week for a rare back-to-back performance. His unique style of comedy and lackluster voice caught the world's attention, and he later appeared on "Saturday Night Live" and "Late Night with David Letterman." He also made numerous appearances back on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."

Wright was honored as the first inductee into The Boston Comedy Hall of Fame on December 15, 2008. The ceremony included performances by legendary Boston comedians Tony V, Don Gavin, Lenny Clarke, Kenny Rogerson, Steve Sweeney, Mike Donovan, Barry Crimmins, Mike McDonald and Fran Solomita.

The award-winning comedian is a regular guest with Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, and he continues touring the U.S., Canada and overseas performing his celebrated comedy routines.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.91 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

The Club at Cannery Casino Hotel

Anything for Salinas Band - Tribute to Selena and Corazón De Maná

Saturday, June 18

Anything for Salinas Band - Tribute to Selena

Born in Guatemala and raised in San Fernando Valley, Karol Posadas, and the Anything for Salinas Band will pay tribute to the music of Selena, bringing the Queen of Tejano's iconic hits to life in a memorable concert experience. For the past 13 years, Posadas and her band have been impressing fans across the world with their exceptional renditions of Selena's sound, style and dance.

The tribute group, which was assembled by Posadas' family members, will take audiences on a musical journey back to the early '90s, as they perform Selena's best-loved hits, including "Como la Flor," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," "Dreaming of You," "I Could Fall in Love" and "Amor Prohibido." Audiences will enjoy singing along to Selena's greatest hits as they relive her music in an engaging, high-energy tribute performance.

Corazón De Maná

Acclaimed tribute band Corazón De Maná is comprised of five Maná fans, delivering the ultimate Maná live experience as they recreate the sound, style and music of the Grammy Award-winning, Latin modern rock band Maná.

The tribute band will perform some of Maná's best-loved hits, including "Si No Te Hubieras Ido," "El Verdadero Amor Perdona," "Bendita Tu Luz," "Labios Compartidos," "Lluvia Al Corazon" and "Mariposa Traicionera."

Formed in southern California, the group stars Armando Vega on vocals, acoustic and electric guitar, Michael Burton on drums, Juan Miguel Carlos on lead guitar and backup vocals, James Silva on keyboard and backup vocals and Jorge Orellana on bass guitar and backup vocals.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.