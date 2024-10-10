Comedian Jim Gaffigan Will Bring 2025 Everything is Wonderful Tour to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved comedian and in-demand Las Vegas headliner Jim Gaffigan announced his 2025 Everything Is Wonderful Tour. The highly-anticipated tour will include new never-before-seen material and will take over Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a run of unforgettable performances from May 28 through May 31, 2025 following his last sold-out run at the venue in Fall 2024. Tickets for these performances go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.

Jim Gaffigan is a seven-time GRAMMY-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. His 11th special, The Skinny, will premiere on Hulu Nov. 22, 2024, as the streamer’s first-ever original stand-up special for their new comedy vertical. He can also currently be seen on Saturday Night Live playing Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz during the show’s 50th Anniversary season.

Ticket information:

Performance Dates: May 28 - 31, 2025; all shows at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Tickets starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com or jimgaffigan.com.

