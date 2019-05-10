Comedian Don Barnhart Returns To Las Vegas Residency

Barnhart, who just filmed his Dry Bar Comedy Special (with over 4 million viewers) and Jokesters TV (available in over 23 million households) returns home and performing nightly at his residency.

"I've been on the road an average of 250 days a year for the last few decades so to be able to perform in one spot and go home at night is a dream come true," said Barnhart in a recent interview.

"Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre as he mixes a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of the PC culture without being offensive using well-written material delivering it with an improvisational flair."

Barnhart and Jokesters Comedy Club received the 2018 "Best Comedy Club" Silver Award from The Las Vegas Review Journal as well as being named one of the "Best New Shows" by Vegas.com That's no easy accomplishment with the amount of celebrities and superstars performing in Las Vegas.

Don Barnhart had been entertaining the troops around the world consistently since 1992 and is the inspiration and one of the stars of I Am Battle Comic about the importance of entertaining those who serve.

Having a Las Vegas residency has allowed Don the freedom to stay home and work on other projects, which he has embraced with enthusiasm. He and his wife Linda Vu are producers on the highly popular Jokesters TV, which can be seen Friday Nights on The CW as well as Amazon Prime and other outlets.

Don recently filmed his Dry Bar Comedy Special for Vid Angel whose subscribers top 4 million and he hopes to bring some of that following to Jokesters Comedy Club in Las Vegas. The club also features guest comedians, which might have been seen on Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, BET, YouTube, Netflix and more.

With Barnhart's depth and popularity in the comedy community, visiting celebrities are always dropping by to do guest sets. Comedy Legend George Wallace who has toured with Barnhart entertaining the troops will occasionally pop in to work out some new material.

Don Barnhart is the author of the Amazon Best Seller, Finding Your Funny exploring the art, science and business of standup comedy. With a humorous and heartfelt forward by George Wallace, Finding Your Funny goes beyond Barnhart's own 25-year journey and shares the brutal, often overlooked experience and advice of other comedians, entertainers, managers, agents and bookers. The book includes a no holds barred assessment about what clubs, venues and agents are actually looking for as well as many of the things you need to do and avoid if you're looking into making comedy a career.

Don's newest book, Rock Bottom is already gathering great reviews. It's the story of Returning Veteran Guy Derek who comes home from the war only to find out his wife has left him, his house is foreclosed and ends up homeless. Using his wit and humor, Guy finds his way back becoming the Robin Hood of the disenfranchised. The book has been optioned to become a feature film.

Barnhart also stars in Finding The Funny with Brad Garret and Louie Anderson and plays a rather disgruntled, road weary and carefree comedian in the upcoming comedy film, Tribute To Fluffy. Don can also be seen playing a psychotic mad man in the new web series Max Justice.

Don Barnhart has been seen on MTV, Star Search, and Evening At The Improv and has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Barnhart is a Bob and Tom Show favorite and his comedy CD, I'm Not Just Eye Candy can be heard frequently on the comedy channels on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio.

Barnhart is also a certified hypnotist with an entirely different show and a 2nd Las Vegas residency with his Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show.

In his off time Don Barnhart teaches stand up, improv and comedy writing at The Las Vegas Comedy Institute and is an ordained minister performing comedy themed wedding at The Church of Ha.

Barnhart will perform his standup nightly at Jokesters Comedy Club inside The D Casino Hotel on Fremont St.

Location: Jokesters Comedy Club

Time: 10:30pm Nightly

Price: $29.99

Tickets: Available at http://www.JokestersLasVegas.com

For more information, please visit: http://www.DonBarnhart.com





