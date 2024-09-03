Chelsea Handler Launches Las Vegas Residency 'Chelsea At The Chelsea'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, Sept. 1, Chelsea Handler, the GRAMMY-nominated comedian, television host, six-time best-selling author and advocate, made history with the premiere of her new Las Vegas residency, “Chelsea at The Chelsea,” the first female comedian residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

To the delight of her audience on opening night, Chelsea made a grand entrance on stage flanked by two dancers from Thunder From Down Under.

Before the show, Chelsea surprised guests at CliQue Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas by making a specialty cocktail in honor of her residency. The drink, aptly named “Chelsea's Cocktail,” features a mix of some of her favorite ingredients: Tanqueray gin, champagne, lemon syrup, and simple syrup and garnished with a lemon twist. The cocktail will be available throughout the duration of Chelsea's residency.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling 800.745.3000:

As previously announced, Chelsea will donate $1 of every ticket purchased to “Chelsea at The Chelsea” back to The Animal Foundation, Nevada's largest open admission shelter.

About Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!'s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does, followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six New York Times best-selling books, five of which have reached #1, including 2019's Life Will Be the Death of Me.

In 2021, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to over 90 cities with 115 shows across North America and winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People's Choice Awards. Following the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, which earned Chelsea a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed 2022 comedy special Revolution. Handler also made two celebrated, back-to-back turns as host of the Critics' Choice awards in 2023 and again in 2024. Handler is currently on her stand-up tour, Little Big Bitch.

