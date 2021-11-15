Brad Paisley Returns to Wynn Las Vegas with 'Acoustic Storyteller' Show

Wynn Las Vegas is thrilled to welcome back global country superstar Brad Paisley for back-to-back performances of his popular "Acoustic Storyteller" show on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Following rave reviews of his June 2021 performances, Paisley will once again bring his personal stories and acoustic hits to the intimate Encore Theater, giving fans another chance to catch this must-see show. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. PST here.

Paisley has wowed audiences with his showmanship and songwriting for the past 21 years. In addition to his three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, including a coveted win as Entertainer of the Year, and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, Paisley has earned 24 No. 1 hits and amassed 4.6 billion on-demand streams.

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre's most talented and decorated male solo artists. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits, and early in his career became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. A prolific entertainer, Paisley's first prime-time special, Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special, aired on ABC in December 2019 and has garnered over 18.1 million viewers to date.

His collaborations outside of music include his multi-year ad campaign with Peyton Manning and Nationwide insurance and a partnership with Boot Barn® to develop Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley, an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. For more information, visit www.thestore.org.