The cast of Las Vegas' most-anticipated new production, ATOMIC SALOON SHOW by Spiegelworld, arrived by gondola this afternoon to reclaim the long-forgotten Atomic Saloon, now located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. Decades after her saloon was taken over by the government for atomic testing and later built around by one of The Strip's landmark resorts, Boozy has returned with her bawdy band of saloon staff to put on a show like the world's never seen. ATOMIC SALOON SHOW is currently in preview performances and will celebrate its official opening night on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Tickets for ATOMIC SALOON SHOW are on sale now at Spielgelworld.com.

Following their rowdy arrival, where they were enthusiastically welcomed by Grand Canal Shoppes' staff, gondoliers, and entertainers lining the canal, Boozy put on a show for invited guests inside the saloon to give a sneak preview of what guests can expect to see, along with a signature cocktail tasting at one of the saloon's three bars and a talk-back presentation with Spiegelworld's Impresario Extraordinaire, Ross Mollison and the show's director Cal McCrystal.

"The Atomic Saloon is back and open for business!" shared proprietress Boozy Skunton. "It's been a labor of love to get this show up and running, including a month-long debut in Scotland, but I've rallied some of the sexiest and most talented saloon staff you could ever dream of to put on a show like nothin' you ain't never seen before. Get ready to have your sides in stitches, Las Vegas!"

Spiegelworld's ATOMIC SALOON SHOW performs six nights a week at the Atomic Saloon inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com and connect with the show on social media - @AtomicSaloonShow on Facebook and Instagram and @AtomicSaloon on Twitter.





