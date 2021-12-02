BWW Feature: Terry Fator is Bringing Holiday Cheer with A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS

Terry Fator is celebrating his new show in a new venue and, combined with the holidays, is bringing back a seasonal favorite. A Very Terry Christmas, the traditional holiday-themed show from famed singer, comedian, ventriloquist, and America's Got Talent winner at Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Special performances can be enjoyed through Jan. 1, 2022.

Christmas is one of his favorite times of the year, and Fator looks forward to creating this show and spreading holiday cheer to audiences throughout the season.

The holiday-themed shows will celebrate the season with Fator and his cast of characters performing favorite Christmas classics and Fator's original songs written by Fator. Expect appearances from Winston, the Impersonating Turtle; Duggie Scott Walker, the annoying neighbor; Maynard Tompkins, the Elvis impersonator; crooning soul singer Julius; Emma Taylor, the little girl with the big voice; and Vikki "The Cougar."

"This year, each of the puppets will share how they celebrate the holidays, and I can show the diversity of the celebrations. For example, Julius, my soul singer, is Jewish, and he sings Hanukah songs," says Fator.

Earlier in the year, he opened his new show, Terry Fator: Who's the Dummy Now? at New York-New York. He wanted to try different things in the new show, including showcasing the characters on the screen.

"I got the idea of them appearing as if on satellite when I spent all that time on Zoom," laughs Fator.

In a more intimate setting, Fator shares with the audience more about him and the backstory of the characters.

"I really love my new venue," explains Fator. "This is perfect for my act, and with this new room, I can connect with my audience. It is wonderful to hear the laughter reverberate on the walls. I want everyone to know that I have loved every moment I have been in Vegas, but this venue uplifts me with the energy of the audience and their laughter."

Fator won Season Two of America's Got Talent, showcasing his own brand of entertainment combining ventriloquism, comedy, singing, and celebrity impressions. After 25 years of touring and performing at county fairs and other venues across the country, the Dallas-bred entertainer's win catapulted him as a headliner on the Las Vegas Strip with tour dates around the world.

"If you are not in a holiday mood when you come to my show, I want you to leave full of the spirit of the season," says Fator. "We want to give the audience members 70 minutes of complete joy and fun. I know people have problems, but I want them to laugh and be entertained when they come to my show.

A Very Terry Christmas will perform at 7:30 p.m. on select dates through Jan. 1, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at NewYorkNewYork.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office.

Photo Credit: Troy Kooyman