BWW Feature: TOURNAMENT OF KINGS TWAS THE KNIGHT at Excalibur Hotel & Casino

Photo credit: Merrell Virgen

Knights of the Round Table bring the fantasy of medieval merriment during this special time of year. The holiday spirit, along with the battle between kings and good versus evil returns for a limited engagement. Guests will eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season with Tournament of Kings: 'Twas the Knight performing at Excalibur Hotel & Casino through December 31.

Guests are encouraged to shout holly jolly "huzzahs" while cheering on their country's hero in an epic battle for honor. The Tournament of Kings Arena is transformed into a winter wonderland while kings and knights joust in the medieval high spirits.

The evening begins with mythical Merlin summoning snowfall on the kingdoms while listening to holiday-inspired music, poems, and songs performed by the cast. Then a three-course holiday feast is served, which includes a rich Dragon's Blood Soup (tomato soup), fresh cornish game hen, baked jeweled yams, roasted broccoli trees, and holiday apple strudel.

There are 10 snow machines using a liquid product made to look like foam flakes. There Tournament of Kings' stable houses 22 horses with 10 horses used during the holiday show. Over 10,000 LED lights are used in the castle lights.

Tournament of Kings: 'Twas the Knight features holiday costumes, flags, majestic banners, and a castle light illuminating the spirit of the holiday season upon the lands. The vignettes created for the holiday show include a specially choreographed ribbon dance, a skilled rider upon an Andalusian stallion, and Santa Claus dropping in to wish all a good night.

Tickets are available at the Excalibur Box Office, calling (702) 597-7600, or online at mgmresorts.com/excalibur. Nevada residents (with a valid I.D.) receive a $10 discount on admission. Children three years of age and younger do not need tickets is they sit on an adult's lap.





