BWW Feature: TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING Will Celebrate with a Live Performance on Zoom on Oct. 8

People are still getting married in Las Vegas, and that includes Tony and Tina. But what about holding a wedding and reception during COVID-19? Tony and Tina will get hitched on Zoom with their family and guests safe and socially distanced. Tony n' Tina's Wedding, the long-running Las Vegas interactive dinner show on the Strip, will perform a virtual benefit performance on Oct. 8 on Zoom.

Proceeds from the sales of tickets will help benefit The Composers Showcase TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund. The fund was set up to help support members of the local entertainment community who have been adversely affected financially by COVID.

Tony n' Tina's Wedding is staged as an evening of wedding nuptials bringing two Italian-American families together. The audience members are "invited" wedding guests encouraged to participate in the ceremony and reception. Guests for this wedding and reception will still engage with the couple, and their relatives, except it will be digital.

The TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund was set up through the nonprofit Composers Showcase LV LTD when the pandemic hit hard in March, forcing the Las Vegas Strip to go dark in mid-March. Hundreds of Las Vegas entertainers could not perform, with their careers sidelined, and livelihoods destroyed. This also includes backstage staff (lighting, audio, props), videographers, photographers, ushers, ticketing, and the various support personnel.

Even though several of the Strip resorts have opened, none of the shows, along with corporate events, have been allowed to be performed. Over $60,000 has been raised to give financial assistance to 100 local entertainers, musicians, and artists. To donate, visit thecomposersshowcase.com and click on Donations-Relief Fund.

"We're dedicated to continuing to help our entertainment community through this dark and uncertain time" says Keith Thompson, founder, and director of nonprofit The Composers Showcase. "We intend to be there to help until live entertainment can be brought back to 'The Entertainment Capital of the World!' We're thrilled to have Tony 'n Tina's Wedding joining us in supporting this endeavor."

Larry Pellegrini, the original director, and a cast of Las Vegas actors and musicians adapted this virtual performance. Tony N' Tina's Wedding will perform a virtual benefit performance on Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. PST on Oct. 8. VIP perks include guaranteed interaction, post-show virtual meet-and-greet, and selected show merchandise. Requests for VIP status should be emailed to composersshowcaselv@gmail.com, subject: Tony and Tina VIP. Tickets are on sale for $15 per device, available online by clicking here.

