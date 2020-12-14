BWW Feature: OMG! IT'S HARVEY KORMAN'S SON! available in Hardcover

Millions know the name Harvey Korman from the television show, The Carol Burnett Show, and many movies, including Blazing Saddles and High Anxiety. However, Harvey's greatest role was as a father to his children and a tireless advocate for his son Christopher. Now grown up and thriving, Christopher Korman has released his memoir (written with Ron Brawer) about his dad, OMG! It's Harvey Korman's Son! available on Amazon.

After being deprived of oxygen at birth, Christopher was born with hyaline membrane disease. Surgery was performed at age 2 to correct being cross-eyed, and he had reconstructive surgery on his jaw later in life.

"I process information slower than others. I also developed a speech impediment and had motor skill issues," says Christopher. He has since overcome his speech impediment and now advocates for the disabled.

This memoir is a testament to Harvey Korman, an inspiring look at one man's loving relationship with his son as well as inside celebrity stories.

Harvey became his son's greatest advocate and was the national spokesperson for the Learning Disabilities Association of America (LDA). Harvey and Christopher would host the annual golf fundraiser attracting celebrities like Bob Hope, Clint Eastwood, and Sidney Poitier.

As a father, Harvey taught Chris not to let his disabilities hold him back and encouraged him. He would tuck him and his sister, Maria, in bed at night, help with homework, and go to parent conferences at school. The kids had to complete chores, and Harvey shared one of his big loves with his children, Dodgers baseball games.

Even after his parents' divorce in 1977, Harvey remained a big part of Christopher's life. When Christopher's mother married actor George DiCenzo (On Borrowed Time with Nathan Lane), he was blessed with a loving stepfather who also supported and helped Christopher.

Harvey was a veteran and a classically trained actor who developed his comic timing with his first appearance on The Donna Reed Show as a waiter. When he joined The Carol Burnett Show, he would gain name recognition and win four Emmy Awards. Harvey worked with Mel Brooks on several movies after Mel's wife, actress Anne Bancroft, recommended Harvey for his first role in a Mel Brooks' film, Blazing Saddles.

Along with Christopher's personal journey, he describes how respected his father was in the industry as well as being humble. Harvey would be flattered and amazing when superstars would recognize him.

However, even Harvey had boundaries.

"The only times my father would not answer a telephone was when he was watching a Dodger's game or West Wing," laughs Christopher. "Everyone had to wait, and I do mean everyone."

OMG! It's Harvey Korman's Son! is a loving tribute to a father who happened to be an actor and entertainer. It tells the story of a son who would watch his father on television, stage, and the big screen, where celebrities visited him, and would grow up to call his father his hero. Christopher Korman is based in Las Vegas, works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, and is happily married with a son of his own. The memoir is available on Amazon.com in hardback.