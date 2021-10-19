BWW Feature: Las Vegas Philharmonic Returns to the Stage with Live Music at The Smith Center

The 2021-2022 season of The Las Vegas Philharmonic returns to the stage celebrating Fanfare! The Music of Copland, Dvořák, Joan Tower and Tchaikovsky at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 23.

Music Director Donato Cabrera has selected composers, music, and artists that epitomize what the 23rd season of The Las Vegas Philharmonic will express throughout the season. Humanity's indomitable spirit will be celebrated as it continues to thrive even when faced with adversity. As the first live public performance since March 2020, everyone in attendance will share a musical experience.

"I think we all feel that the first time we are producing a concert, boarding a plane, or going to eat at a restaurant, there is a mixture of excitement and trepidation. We will be with a large group of people, many of us on stage performing together for the first time in over 18 months. While musicians and singers practice at home, the social aspect is broken. Each of us is gaining our confidence and interacting with people we haven't seen for a long time. I am so happy to bring this symphony to our Las Vegas audiences," says Cabrera.

The program offers a mix of a well-known repertoire as well as some music that will be new to the audience. It is very evenly balanced with a short breath fanfare, important concerto, intermission, short breath fanfare ending with another concerto. This will include Aaron Copland's best-known concert opener Fanfare for the Common Man, DVOŘÁK Cello Concerto in B Minor Op. 104, Joan Tower's dynamic counterpoint, Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, and Tchaikovsky's triumphant Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64.

American Cellist Joshua Roman will make his debut as The Las Vegas Philharmonic's first Artist-In-Residence when he performs Dvořák's spirited cello concerto with the orchestra.

"Joshua is one of America's great cellists," says Cabrera. "While there are so many great musicians that play that instrument, Joshua is part of a younger generation that is one of the leading performers. He has the talent to be a soloist and can tell a story with all of our audiences which makes his performances so compelling. He plays with great insights, compassion, and understanding."

Cabrera along with special guests will host a pre-concert conversation one hour before the history behind the works to be performed. All ticket holders may attend and participate. The discussion will offer a more profound insight into the composers, music, and artists to enhance the concert experience. A special playlist is available for guests to explore the music in preparation for the orchestra's live performances. Playlists for each performance can be found by clicking here.

"Our audiences loved coming to the concert early to attend the pre-concert chats. My goal has always been to share my love for the music and what makes what we do so special," says Cabrera. "People learn what goes on backstage as well as on stage. What we do is wonderful but very real, and we are part of the community."

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will offer its shuttle bus services from its Summerlin and Henderson locations in Las Vegas to the Reynolds Hall evening performances during the 2021-22 concert season. A round trip bus pass costs $25 per concert and can be purchased with concert tickets.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will be performing Fanfare! The Music of Copland, Dvořák, Joan Tower and Tchaikovsky at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 23. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $29 and are available for purchase at Lvphil.org and The Smith Center Box Office. Follow on Facebook at facebook.com/lasvegasphilharmonic, Twitter @lvphil and Instagram @lvphil.