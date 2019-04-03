BWW Feature: ESTER GOLDBERG'S TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS BRUNCH at Sayer's Club Inside The SLS Las Vegas

Like the biblical stories from the past, Ester Goldberg wandered in the desert until she arrived in Sin City. She heard a voice telling her that now was the time to fulfill her dream of appearing on the Las Vegas Strip. Of course, she had to offer a fabulous spread along with some bawdy entertainment. Ester Goldberg's Totally Outrageous Brunch with headliner Ester Goldberg delights audiences while filling their souls (and bellies) at the Sayer's Club inside the SLS Las Vegas Saturday and Sunday.

Originally from Queens, New York, she always wanted to perform in Vegas. A veteran performer who has wowed audiences in New York City, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles on the Sunset Strip; Ester was ready to outshine the neon lights.

"I remember the entertainers like Sigfreid & Roy, Wayne Newton, and Liberace. I am the epitome of glitz, glamour, and craziness and I am bringing back fun to the Strip," Ester told BroadwayWorld.com.

Sadly, she is a widow after her husband Herman Goldberg froze to death in Hawaii during a World War II enactment after being accidentally locked in a meat freezer on 2 tons of bacon. Her late husband made their money by inventing the automated matzo ball maker and, after his passing, Ester could pursue her dream of performing around the country.

While Ester can fill up a stage on her own, she does have some very talented people to add that extra oomph to the show. In fact, she takes great pride in presenting some of the A-list of talent in Vegas.

Mathieu Bolillo is eye candy to all of the ladies (and certain gents) while defying gravity. Cafe con Leche shows off the dance moves while flirting with Ester. Anne Martinez belts out a tune while rocking the house down. While Ester is the glamour-puss of all time, Sabina Kelly brings the mystique of the showgirl, the sensuality of the pinup, and the naughtiness of burlesque queen. Then there is the "president," of course, Donald J. Trump (John Di Domenico), who can't allow Ester to outshine him, so he is sure to mark his territory.

There is no political correctness in the show and for those who didn't know, 'Trump' and I had a little bit of a romp in Studio 54 in the '70s," Ester says. "It was so fun to rehash the past, but he didn't like it. Trump thought I was someone else."

No recorded or canned music during this show with Ester's live band, the Blood Clots, led by musical director Aaron Fuller. "There is an energy in the room with musicians along with these talented kids. This show is organic, improvised, and filled with laughter and excitement."

The brunch menu is not scrambled eggs and toast with some sandwiches and fries. This is an elegant, gourmet brunch created by SLS vice president of nightlife, Joe Lopez. Some of the menu items include smoked pork belly burnt ends, chef's selection of deviled eggs including smoked salmon, sour cream, salmon roe; bacon pepper, parmesan crisp; shrimp, bacon, chives; chorizo, smoked paprika; and truffle, parmesan frico as well as potato gratin stacks; beignet donuts; lemon pavlova; fruit in season; and yogurt macaroons. What is brunch with a drink and bottomless mimosas are available to take the edge off and loosen up the crowd.

Ester Goldberg's Totally Outrageous Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday with two shows each day. The early brunch buffet opens at 10 a.m. with the show starting at 11 a.m. The late brunch buffet opens at 1 p.m. with the show starting at 2 p.m. For tickets, click here, and guests must be 21 or over.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories