BWW Feature: Celebrate with ELIJAH ROCK VARIETY SHOW CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Streaming Online from the Renkus-Heinz Theatre At Notoriety

Christmas is days away and will be celebrated regardless of what is happening in the world today. Begin the celebration early with the Elijah Rock Variety Show Christmas Special, an unforgettable night of entertainment, song, dance, jazz, comedy, and Broadway Christmas cheer. The production will stream from Las Vegas from the Renkus-Heinz theatre at Notoriety on Dec. 20.

Elijah Rock is the full package of being a singer, actor, dancer, recording artist, and author. Part of his entertainment legacy is carrying the torch of The Great American Songbook. On the Strip, Rock headlined as the lead vocalist in Vegas! The Show at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. The award-winning performer is giving back with his family-friendly show, including incredible special guests.

Travis Cloer, who performed on Broadway and the Strip as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys and recently dropped his single, "Holiday with Me," will share his crooner notes. Ruby Lewis (We Will Rock You, BAZ, and Paramour) will sizzle the holiday songs. Tymara Walker brings the R&B and soul to the show. Frank Lawson brings his class and elegance to the stage. Jonathan Karrant interprets and tells a story with his songs. Tap dancing twins Sean and John Scott will amaze with their steps and style. The acapella DoWop Kings will serve a blend of 1950s and 1960s music. Jazim LeFae bends and moves in a fluid, glamorous, elegant, and smooth way to mesmerize the audience. John Di Domenico adds comedy with his dead-on impersonations and comedic timing.

A portion of every ticket purchase will benefit the charities, A New Day Foundation and St. Jude's Ranch for Children.

A New Day Foundation, a nonprofit organization, founded by Dawnn Lewis (actress, musician, producer, and activist) provides financial support and programs for empowerment and education of underserved youth. For more info, visit anewdayfoundation.net.

St. Jude's Ranch for Children, located in Boulder City, Nevada, has provided a safe, nurturing home with treatment for abused and neglected children for 54 years. The need is greater than ever as the ranch offers programs for residential foster care, pregnant teens, family support, and scholarships for its residents. Visit stjudesranch.org for more information.

Elijah Rock Variety Show Christmas Special will be streamed live from the Renkus-Heinz theatre at Notoriety on Dec. 20, beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific time. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit elijahrock.com/christmasspecial.