BWW Feature: A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER at Las Vegas National Golf Club

It is that time of year, and the Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild is hosting a gala as part of the season to benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic. A December to Remember, Prelude to the Holidays, will be held at the Las Vegas National Golf Club Dec. 1.

Along with holiday cheer, The Rat Pack is Back will entertain as well as take everyone back to the swinging sixties. Relive the days when Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin appeared live in the Copa Room in the Sands Hotel and made Las Vegas their playground. Along with performing and bringing back memories, there will be a meet and greet with the guys to relish those fantastic times.

Emcee Brandon Burk, actor, singer, and entertainer, is very involved with the Utah Shakespeare Festival and performing arts. He is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a Masters of Fine Arts in performance and Bachelor of Arts in theater from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He brings his talent, stage presence, and passion to emceeing the gala.

Concerto winner cellist Kayla Quijano will also perform. The opportunity to compete is open to any high school or college student under the age of 21 attending school in Nevada. The musicians audition before a panel, and the one who has demonstrated potential by meeting musical goals is selected. Along with performing during the gala, the concerto winner plays with the Las Vegas Philharmonic during the youth concerts. The concerto winner is also invited to attend master classes held by visiting performers.

Guild members Juliana McRae (past president of the Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild) and Toni Carpenter (past vice president) are enthusiastic about the upcoming gala.

"We decided to hold the gala at the National Golf Club this year since that is where the Rat Pack would play golf during their years in Las Vegas," says McRae.

Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild supports the orchestra in its musical performances and educational initiatives holding fundraisers during the past 16 years. Its members, through volunteer service, raise funds, assist at performances, and develop other projects that will further the goals of the orchestra.

"We primarily do it for the youth initiative such as the scholarships awarded to the concerto winners as well as our new innovative musical fan program, which is an outreach program for the community, including kids and seniors," McRae says.

"When the music van goes to schools, especially those serving underprivileged children, the kids can actually handle some of the instruments," added Carpenter.

The Guild also helps to support the youth concerts, including four next year, when the county supplies the school buses. Approximately 50,000 4th and 5th graders are picked up and transported to The Smith Center to experience live classical music (selected for younger listeners) performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

"It is so rewarding and brings tears to your eyes to see this," says Carpenter. "The children are all dressed up and so well behaved. We receive letters of thanks written by the children after the concerts."

The philharmonic prepares the children for the concerts by sending informational packets to the music teacher, so the children know what to expect. Conductor and Music Director Donato Cabrera loves children and really engages and interacts with them to the delight of all who attend the concerts.

A December to Remember, Prelude to the Holidays, benefiting the Las Vegas Philharmonic will be held at the Las Vegas National Golf Club on Dec. 1. A silent auction and full dinner buffet is part of the festivities along with entertainment. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.





