BOOMBOX! Comes to Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in May

Performances will be held May 11 – 15 and May 18 – 22 at 8 p.m.

Feb. 22, 2022  

Las Vegas will be the ultimate destination for '80s, '90s, and '00s music fans this spring with "BOOMBOX!" at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino May 11 - 15 and May 18 - 22. This Vegas residency on shuffle will feature live performances from some of the most iconic artists from the past few decades, including CeeLo Green, Naughty By Nature, Kid 'N Play, J.J. Fad and Thea Austin of SNAP!

In addition to high-energy performances of their own multi-generational hits, the artists will alternate back-and-forth and collaborate on the concert stage together, accompanied by a live DJ and drummer, nostalgic videos, dancers, and a whole lot more.

Tickets ranging in price from $29 to $139 go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. VIP packages, including access to the Block Party with on-stage premium seating, artist meet-and-greets, exclusive merchandise, a commemorative laminate, early entry and more, will also be available for purchase. Artist fans and members of the World of Westgate Casino Rewards Program will have access to presales from Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 11:45 p.m. PT.



