Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, and More Announced for Emo Nite Vegas Vacation

Today, Emo Nite, Los Angeles' renowned sentimental party place, has announced the concept and lineup for their first-ever fully curated travel experience, taking place in Las Vegas this October 14-17.

In partnership with leading travel company Pollen Presents, Emo Nite Vegas Vacation welcomes the thriving Emo Nite community to Las Vegas for a three-day getaway packed with throwback and of-the-moment artist performances, club and resort takeovers, pool parties and more. With this event, Emo Nite will be gathering dedicated fans together from Emo Nite communities all over the country for their first ever multi-day experience.

Emo Nite Vegas Vacation will see the event continue to triumph as the genre's prodigal home, seeing artists old and new alike unite to play the sounds they love for this dedicated community. Fans can expect sets from emo legends, pop-punk icons, rising talent, and special guests.

The event will include performances by Blink-182 drummer and music legend Travis Barker, pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, viral alternative group 3OH!3, post-hardcore meets pop-rock heroes Sleeping With Sirens, scene associated singer and rapper MOD SUN, pop-punk and emo band Mayday Parade, alternative and pop-rock staples The Maine, rising punk and hardcore influenced vocalist carolesdaughter, alternative electro-pop vocalist Royal & the Serpent, record producers and expert remixers Captain Cuts, and more to be announced plus special guest performances in true Emo Nite fashion.

The full Emo Nite Vegas Vacation experience will feature pool parties, club night takeovers, Vegas Strip Hotel stays and more across Vegas' most favored establishments. Hotels include the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Sahara Las Vegas and Park MGM, while venues include Daylight Beach Club, AREA15, Sahara Nightclub, and The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas.

Originating in Los Angeles' Echo Park as a small dive bar party, Emo Nite was founded on the core ethos of uniting music fans who share an unabashed love for emo and pop punk. The brand has now thrown regular recurring events in over thirty cities across the country and has hosted festival stage takeovers at Coachella, Life Is Beautiful and Firefly. Loyalists are always met with insane surprises from acts like Post Malone, Good Charlotte, All Time Low, Demi Lovato, Blink 182's Mark Hoppus, and From First to Last frontman Sonny Moore aka Skrillex.

Packages for Emo Nite Vegas Vacation can be locked in with a $30 deposit and monthly payment plans are available. Pollen Presents also offers a COVID-19 Money Back Guarantee making the event 100% refundable if it is canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.