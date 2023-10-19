All Star Comedy Jam Returns in Vegas Super Bowl Weekend with Deon Cole, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, Desi Banks, and More

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST. 

Oct. 19, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends Productions and global entertainment company, Hartbeat, announced the beloved stand-up comedy show, ALL STAR COMEDY JAM, at Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas over Big Game Weekend 2024.

The iconic comedy showcase will head to Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, delivering a can’t-miss night of championship-level comedy hosted by Deon Cole and featuring performances by D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, and Desi Banks, with many more comedians to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST. 

Originally launched in 2009 as a collaboration between Shaquille and Hartbeat President & Chief Distribution Officer Jeff Clanagan, All Star Comedy Jam is known for being the national stage to comedy's heaviest hitters and up-and-coming comedians. Last year's event was no different, featuring performances from a star-studded lineup including Bill Bellamy, Michael Blackson, Mo’Nique, Earthquake, and DeRay Davis.

"Collaborating with Shaq to bring this iconic comedy showcase to life with Hartbeat has been a remarkable journey and I'm thrilled to enter this exciting next chapter as ALL STAR COMEDY JAM makes its return to Las Vegas," said Jeff Clanagan, President & Chief Distribution Officer of Hartbeat. "I'm looking forward to expanding our relationship with AEG Presents and Resorts World as we deliver another can't-miss weekend of comedy and culture." 

This year's event is set to be bigger and better than ever as it takes center stage at the 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. This marks the second collaboration between Hartbeat and Resorts World Theatre this year, following the tremendous success of Hartbeat Weekend – a four-day celebration of comedy and music, headlined by Kevin Hart, J.Cole, Jack Harlow, and Ludacris, which drew over 50,000 fans to Resorts World.

Exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, Resorts World Theatre is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.




Recommended For You