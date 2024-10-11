ANYMA 'THE END OF GENESYS' RESIDENCY Announced At Sphere Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the year draws to a close, Anyma makes his Las Vegas debut with his residency, Afterlife presents Anyma ‘The End Of Genesys' live at Sphere December 27-31, 2024 and January 1, 10 & 11, 2025.

As Sphere's first electronic artist residency, Anyma has invited an exciting array of talent to join him at the groundbreaking venue. Presented by Live Nation, each performance will feature an exceptional range of industry-leading artists, including: ADRIATIQUE, AMELIE LENS, CAMELPHAT, CHARLOTTE DE WITTE, DIXON, MIKE DEAN, RAMPA, SEBASTIAN INGROSSO & TIËSTO, ARGY, CASSIAN B2B KEVIN DE VRIES, CHRIS AVANTGARDE B2B REBŪKE, LAYTON GIORDANI, MASSANO, PARISI & SCRIPT.

A genre leader heralded for his critically-acclaimed albums Genesys and Genesys II, as well as his high-caliber live shows, Anyma is the multidisciplinary music and contemporary art project helmed by Matteo Milleri, operating at the compelling intersection between art, technology, and music. Afterlife has evolved from an event series and record label to become a multidimensional platform for groundbreaking artists and visually sensational installations. As the first electronic music act at Sphere, Anyma will present an audio/visual ‘Genesys' show, which has fascinated audiences around the world. Visual collaborations include; art direction by Alessio De Vecchi, executive production by Alexander Wessely, and additional production by animation studio Woodblock - anticipating what is bound to be an unforgettable milestone in live music.

Sphere's next-generation technologies – including the world's highest-resolution LED display and its advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT – will be combined with Anyma and Afterlife's signature production. Fans can expect a sensory-expanding mix of innovative visuals and sounds that defy the boundaries of what's possible.

Limited tickets for January 10 & 11 shows remain at after.life/spherelasvegas. Tickets for all other shows are completely sold out.

Comments