'A Very Barry Christmas' Returns to Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Get ready to once again experience the magic of the holidays like never before as Barry Manilow brings his beloved holiday show, A Very Barry Christmas, back to the legendary International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The two special weekends of performances are set for December 5-7 and December 12-14, promising a festive celebration filled with holiday cheer, classic hits, and unforgettable moments.

The celebrated holiday production, A Very Barry Christmas, has entertained audiences nationwide and is quickly becoming a cherished Las Vegas tradition. With heartwarming holiday tunes, dazzling visuals, and Manilow’s signature style, the show is perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to get into the festive spirit.

In addition to creating the holiday magic, Barry Manilow, the GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning legend, continues to thrill audiences with his hit residency show, MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! Since its debut in May 2018, the show has captivated countless fans with a mesmerizing blend of timeless classics and stunning production elements, earning Manilow accolades such as “Best Resident Performer” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Following this year’s holiday performances, Barry Manilow has his 2025 show dates at Westgate Las Vegas set and ready, ensuring that fans have plenty of opportunities to enjoy his music throughout the year.

2025 dates at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino

February 13-15

February 20-22

March 27-29

April 3-5

May 8-10

May 15-17

June 12-14

June 19-21

September 11-13

September 18-20

October 9-11

October 16-18

November 6-8

November 13-15

December 4-6

December 11-13

Tickets for MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! and A Very Barry Christmas are now available, with prices starting from $54.75 to $354.99 (plus tax and fees). Secure your spot at Ticketmaster.com, the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino WOW Rewards Center at (702) 252-6000 ext. 5050, or online at barrymanilow.com and westgatelasvegas.com.

Continuing a cherished tradition, A Very Barry Christmas will once again support the Las Vegas Toys for Tots campaign. Guests are encouraged to bring a toy donation, which will be collected by local Marines in the International Theater, bringing joy to children in need this holiday season.

About Barry Manilow

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. With an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits, his music has shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. Recognized as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard, Manilow’s influence on pop music is undeniable.

