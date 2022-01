Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Kansas City Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Emmy Hadley - MAMMA MIA - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Melissa Ford - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sharon Sheldon, Cheri Mulligan, Megan Sebastion - SEUSSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jack Smith - ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Austin Skibbie - MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Mitchell Aiello - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Ashton Botts - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Karen Paisley - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Tim Bair - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Elizabeth Bettendorf Bowman - THE HOLY TRINITY - Kansas City Public Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Ryan Bruce - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zach Dulny - SEUSSICAL - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sterling Oliver - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts

Best Musical (Professional)

ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Maggie Bunch - MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jane Ann Moots - ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Sean Riley - GREATER TUNA - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Emily Vargo - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Robin Robles - CHILDREN OF EDEN JR - Spinning Tree

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Barn Players

Best Play (Professional)

GREATER TUNA - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Wise - MATILDA - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Mitchell Aiello - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Lila Schrock - MATILDA - Stage Right

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Mike Ekelburg - I LOVE A PIANO - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

MASK-QUERADE: A COVID CABARET - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Fritz Sullivan - MAMMA MIA! - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Sean Riley - ANNIE - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Christoph Cording - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kitty Corum - OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Fisher Stewart - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

21ST ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Stage Right Performing Arts

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

ELF THE MUSICAL - Great Plains Theatre