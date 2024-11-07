Toys For Tots Drive Announced At The Overland Park Convention Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Overland Park Convention Center is calling on the Kansas City community to help make a difference in the lives of over 48,000 local children in need by participating in its annual Toys for Tots drive. The donation drive will run through mid-December, encouraging residents to donate new, unwrapped toys as early as possible for this worthy cause.

As the largest donation center in the region, the Overland Park Convention Center serves as a central hub every year for the local Marine Toys for Tots in Kansas City. Last year's drive the convention center collected over 26,000 toys, helping to serve 48,000 less fortunate children in the Kansas City region. This year, with an estimated 48,000 children in need, the convention center aims to surpass last year's contributions with the community's help.

Gy. Sgt. Erasmo Galaviz, the Kansas City Region Toys for Tots Marine Coordinator, shared, “We've experienced significant shortages in years past, but thanks to the incredible support from the Overland Park Convention Center and the Kansas City community, we managed to meet our goals in the final stretch. This year, we're reaching out early, hoping for your generous support to ensure a smoother and more fulfilling holiday season for these deserving children.”

How You Can Help

Dates: Now – December 12, 2024

Location: Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard, Overland Park, KS 66211

Drop-off Instructions: Donations can be made at the main entrance off of 110th Street, where directional signage will guide donors to the drop-off area. To make donating easier for everyone, donation boxes will also be available at all entrances to the convention center.



Toys for Tots assists children up to age 17. Items to consider for pre-teens and teens include, but are not limited to, sporting equipment, bags, balls, books, backpacks, cosmetics, purses, watch/wallet gift sets, bath gift sets, board games, radio control cars and trucks, hand-held electronics, skateboards/helmets, curling irons, hair straighteners, and hair dryers.

“We're truly grateful for the generosity our community shows year after year,” said Brett C. Mitchell, General Manager of the Overland Park Convention Center. “We've set an ambitious goal for 2024, and we know that with Kansas City's continued support, we can reach it and provide hope to thousands of children.”



Every toy donated at the Overland Park Convention Center will be distributed to children in the Kansas City area, ensuring that local families directly benefit from the donations. The partnership between the convention center and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program has made a significant difference in the community for over 10 years.

“Toys for Tots helps create a magical holiday season for children who may otherwise go without,” said Mitchell. “We encourage families, businesses, and individuals to come together this holiday season to make an impact.”

For more information on how to donate and support the Toys for Tots drive, call (913) 339-3000 or visit https://opconventioncenter.com/toys.

