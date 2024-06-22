Theatre In The Park Sets Sail With ANYTHING GOES, Beginning Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre in the Park (TIP) has announced its summer production of Cole Porter's timeless musical comedy, "Anything Goes." Set aboard the S.S. American, this luxury liner is packed with romance, mischief, and toe-tapping tunes. "Anything Goes" continues Theatre in the Park's 55th season of entertainment in Johnson County. "Anything Goes" opens Friday, June 28 continuing through Sunday, June 30, and the following week Wednesday, July 3, as well as Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6.

Set in the early 1930s, "Anything Goes" takes audiences on a delightful journey with a cast of colorful characters, including a lovesick Wall Street banker, an evangelist turned nightclub singer, an American debutante, a wealthy English lord, a pair of rascally street toughs, and a gangster disguised as a minister. As the ship sails, hilarious antics, mistaken identities, and romantic entanglements abound, culminating in a joyous and unexpected triple wedding.

Reflecting on her personal connection to the show, Director Amy Sander shares, "I played the role of Chastity when I was 17, also at an outdoor amphitheater. I fell in love with the energy, music, dancing, humor, mischievousness, and comedy of this highly entertaining show! It is pure fun, full of laughs, surprises, plot twists, romance, and chaos. It is a frolicking good time for the whole family, which is something we ALL need in today's world!"

"This cast is so special and stacked full of powerhouse singers, actors, and dancers!" the director adds. "You won't want to miss our giant cruise ship, the S.S. American, set sail from the TIP stage this summer! Between the tap numbers, the rousing tent revival gospel scene, the sweeping ballads, and the hilarious comedy numbers, I find this show as consummate entertainment for all audiences. This show is the quintessential American musical comedy, where you can't help but laugh and tap your toes! 'It's delightful! It's delicious! It's de-lovely!'"

The 2024 TIP season celebrates Strong Female Characters, and "Anything Goes" is no exception. "Ethel Merman, Eileen Rodgers, Elaine Paige, Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster ... if those names don't help you understand just a small fraction of the powerhouse females who have been behind the characters in this show, I don't know what will," Sander notes. "And Reno Sweeney isn't the only strong female lead character in this show. There are SEVEN MORE! Not only are these characters women, but they are STRONG women in charge of their own destinies, choices, and ultimate stories! They are definitely the power behind this ship!!!!"

Grab your life jacket (just kidding) and get to Theatre in the Park for this musical theatre classic! We will see you on deck for "ANYTHING GOES"!

SHOW INFORMATION:

Dates: June 28 - July 6

Show Times: ALL OUTDOOR Performances begin at 8:30 p.m. TIP Box Office opens at 7 p.m. on performance evenings. Gates to the seating area open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Adults - $10, Seniors - $9, Youth aged 4 - 10 - $7. Children 3 and under are free, but a ticket is required. Discounted tickets are available during Thrifty Thursday, which can be purchased at the Box Office.

Rating: PG

The "Anything Goes" cast features Charlie Lynn (Sailor Quartet), Maggie Sykes (Ensemble) Cate Coble (Ensemble), Austin Stang (Billy Crocker) Karen Seaton (Evangeline Harcourt) Cara Hampton (Reno Sweeney) Dalton DeVoe (Sailor Quartet) Autumn Quarles (Chastity) Anne Haines (Erma), Toby Rodriguez (Dippy), Beth Anderson (Virtue), Molly McBride (Ensemble), Tori Porteous (Hope Harcourt), Ashley Strella (Ensemble), Allyson Makalous (Purity), Ben Samuelson (Spit), Kieran Ford (Ship's Purser), Phil Howard (Elisha Whitney), Fritz Sullivan (Sailor Quartet), Mia LeFevre (Charity), Tony Francisco (Ship's Captain), and Kenyon White (Ensemble).

Tickets for "Anything Goes" and all outdoor shows are available now at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Box Office or online at www.theatreinthepark.org.

The 2024 Theatre in the Park Season is generously sponsored by Advent Health and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

For more information, visit www.theatreinthepark.org.

