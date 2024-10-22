Theatre Atchison PRO To Produce AMELIA EARHART SKY'S THE LIMIT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Atchison PRO, in association with Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, will produce its original professional production, AMELIA EARHART SKY'S THE LIMIT, this November.

AMELIA EARHART SKY'S THE LIMIT is written and directed by Layne Roate (Theatre Atchison Artistic Director) and is presented as a limited one-weekend engagement, November 1-3, at the Atchison Event Center. Following public performances, the production will tour to Atchison schools.

AMELIA EARHART SKY'S THE LIMIT is your opportunity to experience the life story of Atchison's favorite hometown hero, Amelia Earhart, in this brand new stage adaption. Based on true events, witness how Amelia became a pioneer of aviation and a role model to young women across the globe.

Maggie Hutchison (Juliet in the featured film Rennie, Music Theatre Heritage's Godspell) leads the production in the titular role of Amelia Earhart. The production also features Cole Rockhold (KC Club's HUMBUG, Kansas Theatre Works' Macbeth), Chelcie Abercrombie (Theater League's Wizard of Oz, Music Theatre Heritage's Titanic), Courtney Ellis (TA PRO's Joseph...Dreamcoat, Nelly Don: The Musical Movie), Sterling Matthew Oliver (Clinton Showboat's The Spongebob Musical, Great Plains Theatre's Dragons Love Tacos), and Laura Pridgen (Little Theatre Weston's Sleepy Hollow) as the production standby.

AMELIA EARHART SKY'S THE LIMIT plays for four performances, November 1-3, at the Atchison Event Center (710 S 9th St, Atchison, KS 66002).

Evening performances begin at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday. Matinee performances are offered on Saturday and Sunday starting at 2 pm.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.theatreatchison.org, by calling the box office at (913) 367-7469, or at the door.

