The Kauffman Center To Present 2025 FUTURE STAGES FESTIVAL

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced that the 12th annual Future Stages Festival will be held on Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This free community event showcases Kansas City's diversity in the performing arts and features hundreds of young artists in an array of performances that the whole family can enjoy. As an extension of the Kauffman Center's community engagement programs, the festival gives youth and local arts organizations the opportunity to perform on world-class stages and to celebrate the arts.

The previous 11 Future Stages Festival events (virtual in 2020 and 2021) featured approximately 6,800 young people from more than 100 community arts organizations. Future Stages Festival aims to continue the tradition by highlighting hundreds of youth performers and providing engaging arts activities for all festival guests. Young artists will be featured on stages in Helzberg Hall and Muriel Kauffman Theatre as well as on the Saint Luke's Outdoor Stage and the Kansas City Symphony Mobile Music Box. Additional festival activities take place throughout Brandmeyer Great Hall, on the south lawn and in the PNC PlaySpace located in the PNC Grow Up Great Gallery area.

CALL FOR YOUTH PERFORMANCE GROUP APPLICATIONS

Applications are now open for local youth arts groups to be a part of Future Stages Festival. Community arts organizations and school programs are encouraged to apply. Performance groups can be large or small acts and should primarily consist of youth performers between the ages of five and 18.

The deadline for youth performance group applications is Monday, March 3, 2025. Apply at kauffmancenter.org/futurestages.

ABOUT THE OPEN DOORS PROGRAM

The Kauffman Center Open Doors program connects young people to the arts through three major components:

The Open Doors Spotlight on Youth initiative offers year-round programs and engagement opportunities that connect young people with the Kauffman Center.

The Open Doors Community Tickets program offers free and reduced-price performance tickets to underserved audiences through local social service agencies and schools.

The Open Doors Transportation Fund helps schools offer high quality performing arts experiences to students by eliminating or defraying the costs of bus transportation.

More information about the Open Doors community engagement programs is available at kauffmancenter.org/open-doors.

ACCESSIBILITY

The Kauffman Center's promise to bring artists and audiences together is reflected in many ways, including removing barriers and providing access to our performing arts experiences for all patrons. You can learn more by visiting kauffmancenter.org/accessibility. To request services or receive additional information that would make your visit more enjoyable, please contact our ticket office at 816.994.7222 or acessibility@kauffmancenter.org.

