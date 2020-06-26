The Gillioz Theatre and the Springfield Little Theatre Reopen With Social Distancing Protocols

According to KY3, two theatres in Springfield, The Gillioz Theatre and the Springfield Little Theatre, are reopening with social distancing guidelines in place.

The Gillioz Theatre hosted a seven-performance dance recital last weekend, their first performance since shutting down due to the health crisis. The auditorium was cleaned between each performance.

While eight of the theatre's shows have been cancelled, 30 have been rescheduled for the Fall and 2021 season, with limited capacity.

"Our capacity in terms of the city guidelines is about 500, but we're keeping it at 250," said Joy Bilyeu-Steele, the Associate Director Gillioz Center for Arts and Entertainment.

There will be lanes to separate those entering and exiting the building, and 6 feet distance is required. Concessions will be brought to your seat.

In addition, the Springfield Little Theatre is planning to reopen on July 17th with Deep in the Heart of Tuna.

Down the street, The Springfield Little Theatre is prepping for their July 17th opening day with the production of Deep in the Heart of Tuna.

Megan Buckbindeer, the Director of Marketing Springfield Little Theater, said, "We're requiring masks for Deep in the Heart of Tuna and significantly bringing down the amount of people that can see it in person."

Patrons are required to keep a three-foot distance, while wearing masks. Due to the mask rule, they will not be offering concessions. After the show is over, patrons will be dismissed by rows.

Purchase tickets for the Springfield Little Theatre, and learn more about their show schedule here. Purchase tickets for the Gillioz Theatre, and learn more about their show schedule here.

Read the original story on KY3.

Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You