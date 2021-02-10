Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Presents Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood in STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS

The Arrow Rock Lyceum presents Stream of Consciousness for a limited engagement March 20 and March 27.

Feb. 10, 2021  

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Presents Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood in STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS

With theatres across the country temporarily closed due to the impact of the COVIDa??19 pandemic, many entertainment seekers are left devoid of the live entertainment experiences they crave and so badly need.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum presents an alla??new compelling live entertainment experience that audiences can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes with the convenience and ease of Zoom.

Improv legends and Whose Line Is It Anyway? veterans Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood deliver their indelible humor in an alla??new LIVE improv show entitled, Stream of Consciousness.

This truly interactive hour is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuition. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivates with their whip smart senses and offa??thea??cuff comedic brilliance you won't find anywhere else!

Streaming directly to ata??home audiences, The Arrow Rock Lyceum presents Stream of Consciousness for a limited engagement March 20 and March 27.

Passes to access this live streaming event are $35 (plus applicable service fees) per device and go on sale Wednesday, February 10, at 9 AM at www.lyceumtheatre.org.

For this limited run of just 2 performances, capacity is kept at a minimum, with only 200 passes available per performance. Each ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with friends. Capacity is limited so get your tickets today before they're gone!


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams


Related Articles View More Kansas City Stories   Shows
Park ICM Announces Two March Concerts Photo

Park ICM Announces Two March Concerts

University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance Announces Spring 2021 Mainstage Season Photo

University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance Announces Spring 2021 Mainstage Season

Join American Pubic Square For A Conversation With Former Senator John Danforth Photo

Join American Pubic Square For A Conversation With Former Senator John Danforth

BWW Blog: Broadway at the Golden Globes Photo

BWW Blog: Broadway at the Golden Globes


More Hot Stories For You

  • SkirtsAfire Reimagined Heads Outdoors and Online This March
  • Citadel Theatre is Now Streaming MARY's WEDDING
  • Citadel Theatre Presents LIVING ROOM LOVE SONGS
  • Northern Light Theatre Announces Virtual Presentation of THE LOOK