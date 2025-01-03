News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Starlight Theatre Announces 75th Anniversary Season

Throughout 2025, Starlight will honor this momentous occasion through collaborations with iconic Kansas City brands,  exclusive ticket giveaways, and more.

By: Jan. 03, 2025
Starlight Theatre Announces 75th Anniversary Season Image
Starlight Theatre mark its 75th anniversary in 2025. Established in 1950 as part of Kansas  City's centennial celebration, Starlight has since become a cornerstone of the community, capturing millions with unforgettable performances from its historic stage in Swope Park.

Throughout 2025, Starlight will honor this momentous occasion through collaborations with iconic Kansas City brands, exclusive ticket giveaways, and surprise experiences for audiences.  

"For 75 years, Starlight has served as a beacon of community-building through live arts experiencs  that are not just unique to Kansas City, but nationally-renowned as well," Lindsey Rood-Clifford,  President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. "This milestone emphasizes the enduring power of live arts and  entertainment to connect and strengthen our community. Generations of friends and families have  created lasting memories here, and we look forward to continuing and expanding the tradition of  Starlight experiences that unite and enrich us all." 

A Historic Legacy 

Starlight Theatre's legacy began on June 3, 1950, with the premiere of Thrills of a Century, a vibrant  historical pageant celebrating Kansas City's 100th birthday. Thousands of attendees came together  nightly for the production, which featured hundreds of local citizens in its cast. The overwhelming  success of the event highlighted the city's appetite for a dedicated performing arts venue, leading  to the establishment of the not-for-profit Starlight Theatre Association of Kansas City, Inc., which has  upheld this legacy for seven and a half decades.  

In 2023, Starlight launched Uniquely KC, the organization's first capital campaign and programmatic  expansion in more than 20 years. Through venue improvements and new programs, the campaign aims to attract and develop new live arts audiences, enhance arts access and youth education  opportunities, generate a positive economic impact in the region, and foster support for Kansas  City’s arts and culture sector for one of the largest civic cultural assets in the city. 

A Season of Spectacular Shows  

Starlight invites Kansas City audiences to join the 75th anniversary celebration with an exciting  lineup of Broadway shows and concerts this summer.  

The 2025 AdventHealth Broadway Series invites you to Create Your Community by sharing the  experience of live theatre with these beloved shows:  

Mean Girls—May 20 - 25, 2025 

School of Rock—June 3 - 8, 2025 

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations—July 22 - 27, 2025 Disney's Frozen—August 5 - 10, 2025 

Life of Pi—September 16 - 21, 2025 

The 2025 Capitol Federal Concert Series will feature a stellar array of artists, including:  

Alison Krauss & Union Station—May 17, 2025 

Weird Al Yankovic—June 26, 2025 

The Driver Era—June 29, 2025 

STYX & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder The Brotherhood of Rock Tour—July 2, 2025 Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls—August 21, 2025 

Goo Goo Dolls—August 22, 2025 

Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour—August 23, 2025 

Additional concert performances will be announced in the coming months. 

How to Purchase Tickets 

Broadway season tickets and concert season and individual tickets are available now at kcstarlight.com and (816) 363-7827, or in person at the Starlight Theatre ticket office at 4600 Starlight  Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. Individual Broadway tickets will go on sale at a later date. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. 

Groups of 10 or more can enjoy discounted ticket prices to Broadway performances by contacting  Starlight’s group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that  kcstarlight.com is the only official online ticket source for all shows. Tickets purchased through other  outlets may not be valid. 




