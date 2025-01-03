Starlight Theatre Announces 75th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Starlight Theatre mark its 75th anniversary in 2025. Established in 1950 as part of Kansas City's centennial celebration, Starlight has since become a cornerstone of the community, capturing millions with unforgettable performances from its historic stage in Swope Park.

Throughout 2025, Starlight will honor this momentous occasion through collaborations with iconic Kansas City brands, exclusive ticket giveaways, and surprise experiences for audiences.

"For 75 years, Starlight has served as a beacon of community-building through live arts experiencs that are not just unique to Kansas City, but nationally-renowned as well," Lindsey Rood-Clifford, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. "This milestone emphasizes the enduring power of live arts and entertainment to connect and strengthen our community. Generations of friends and families have created lasting memories here, and we look forward to continuing and expanding the tradition of Starlight experiences that unite and enrich us all."

A Historic Legacy

Starlight Theatre's legacy began on June 3, 1950, with the premiere of Thrills of a Century, a vibrant historical pageant celebrating Kansas City's 100th birthday. Thousands of attendees came together nightly for the production, which featured hundreds of local citizens in its cast. The overwhelming success of the event highlighted the city's appetite for a dedicated performing arts venue, leading to the establishment of the not-for-profit Starlight Theatre Association of Kansas City, Inc., which has upheld this legacy for seven and a half decades.

In 2023, Starlight launched Uniquely KC, the organization's first capital campaign and programmatic expansion in more than 20 years. Through venue improvements and new programs, the campaign aims to attract and develop new live arts audiences, enhance arts access and youth education opportunities, generate a positive economic impact in the region, and foster support for Kansas City’s arts and culture sector for one of the largest civic cultural assets in the city.

A Season of Spectacular Shows

Starlight invites Kansas City audiences to join the 75th anniversary celebration with an exciting lineup of Broadway shows and concerts this summer.

The 2025 AdventHealth Broadway Series invites you to Create Your Community by sharing the experience of live theatre with these beloved shows:

Mean Girls—May 20 - 25, 2025

School of Rock—June 3 - 8, 2025

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations—July 22 - 27, 2025 Disney's Frozen—August 5 - 10, 2025

Life of Pi—September 16 - 21, 2025

The 2025 Capitol Federal Concert Series will feature a stellar array of artists, including:

Alison Krauss & Union Station—May 17, 2025

Weird Al Yankovic—June 26, 2025

The Driver Era—June 29, 2025

STYX & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder The Brotherhood of Rock Tour—July 2, 2025 Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls—August 21, 2025

Goo Goo Dolls—August 22, 2025

Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour—August 23, 2025

Additional concert performances will be announced in the coming months.

How to Purchase Tickets

Broadway season tickets and concert season and individual tickets are available now at kcstarlight.com and (816) 363-7827, or in person at the Starlight Theatre ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. Individual Broadway tickets will go on sale at a later date. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m.

Groups of 10 or more can enjoy discounted ticket prices to Broadway performances by contacting Starlight’s group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official online ticket source for all shows. Tickets purchased through other outlets may not be valid.

