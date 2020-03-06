Spinning Tree Theatre to Conclude the 2019-20 Season with LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Spinning Tree Theatre will conclude the 2019-20 season April 17 - May 3 with Broadway musical La Cage aux Folles. The 1983 musical, based on the 1973 French play of the same name by Jean Poiret, has music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Harvey Fierstein. La Cage aux Folles won the 1984 Tony Award for Best Musical, and both Broadway revivals (2005 and 2010) won Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical.

Tickets are now on sale through Central Ticket Office by calling 816-235-6222 or by visiting www.spinningtreetheatre.com.

The 20-year relationship between club owner Georges and head drag performer Albin faces a test when their son announces his engagement to the daughter of ultra-conservative parents. To please their son, Georges and Albin agree to hide their relationship and play it straight for a dinner with the potential in-laws. A fabulously fun musical featuring the iconic song "I Am What I Am" about family, identity and loving who you are.

Jerry Jay Cranford (Assassins, Hello Again) plays Albin/Zaza with Robert J. Hingula (Caroline, or Change, Billy Elliot) as Georges. The cast also includes Ryan Jacobs (Jean-Michel), Addison Landes (Anne), Zach Faust (Jacob), Greg Butell (Dindon/Renaud), Valerie Bracken-Dykes (Marie Dindon/Mme Renaud), Keshana Cook (Jacqueline), Spencer Gochis (Francis) and features Les Cagelles: Eddie Andrews, Jacque Davidson, Alex Gumminger, Dillon May and Alex Petersen.

Spinning Tree co-founder Andrew Grayman-Parkhurst co-directs with Valerie Martin, with music direction by Brad Foster. The La Cage band is Foster (piano), Brian Wilson (bass), and John Gilmore (drums).

The creative and design team also includes Lauren Long and Emily Stovall (costumes), Ryan Tucker (hair and makeup), Art Kent (lighting), Atif Rome (scenic), Eric Palmquist (properties), Jeff Eubank (sound), and Jan Kohl (stage management).

ASL-interpreted performances of La Cage aux Folles will be offered Friday April 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday April 26 at 2:00pm by nationally certified interpreters Lisa Lehnen and Juliana Ladd.

Artistic Director Michael Grayman-Parkhurst: "We proudly conclude our ninth season with Jerry Herman's most buoyant musical, La Cage aux Folles. A small story with big ideas and an even bigger heart, La Cage remains timeless in its desire to allow us to imagine a life in which we fully accept each other - and most especially ourselves - without judgment, hesitation or conditions. This is our most requested title from patrons to date, and we produce it in honor of the life and artistry of composer/lyricist Jerry Herman."

Tickets are now on sale through Central Ticket Office by calling 816-235-6222 or by visiting www.spinningtreetheatre.com.

Season 9 has a bonus presentation July 27 & 28 with the 2nd annual Youth Theatre Project, Kansas City's inclusive theatre camp for teens of all abilities. Into the Woods Jr. by Stephen Sondheim will be performed by 20 Kansas City metro youth. Youth Theatre Project is a partnership with Variety KC The Children's Charity.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You