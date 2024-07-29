Review: SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL At Theatre In The Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The final show of Theater In The Park’s 2024 outdoor season is a musical version of the 1992 film comedy “SISTER ACT.”

The 2010 musical version follows the film plotline closely but adds to the story and characters in a fairly substantial way that is to the benefit of the staged version. Added is an original score by Alan Menken with lyrics by Glenn Slater. The resulting show turns out to be an enjoyable if a little predictable rendition of the film. Happily, this cast is well chosen, well directed, and well-choreographed enough to make a summer evening fly on by.

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL practically screams for a reviewer to make a “habit” out of NUN jokes. I’ve had some experience with SISTER ACT as this is the second time I’ve reviewed the show. It was previously performed at New Theatre in 2018. Thankfully, this production about Nuns has no “weak sisters.” Menken’s and Slater’s score along with a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner allow an audience to sit back without working too hard and just smile. If you have seen the original movie, you know what is coming and it is still fun.

Brietta Goodman is very good as Deloris Van Cartier, an up and coming Philadelphia lounge singer. Deloris has the misfortune of seeing her married, mobbed-up, gangster, boyfriend Curtis Jackson (Max Pardo) murder an undercover cop. Terrified, she scurries to the local precinct house which is surprisingly manned by an old high school classmate, now Detective "Sweaty Eddie" Souther (Joseph Johnson). Eddie had had a crush on Deloris in high school.

Deloris agrees to be the star courtroom witness against now ex-boyfriend Curtis but is gravely at risk of being fitted with concrete overshoes before a midnight swim in the Delaware River. Eddie promises Deloris he will protect her until her court appearance. It turns out Eddie has maintained more than a professional interest in Deloris.

Curtis and his crew (three of the Robin's Seven Hoods) bumble and stumble their way in Deloris' direction in an effort to eliminate the key witness.

Temporarily, Eddie stashes Deloris in the most unlikely place he can imagine. Deloris, now renamed Sister Mary Clarence, takes up residence amid a bedraggled gaggle of eccentric nuns. Together they live in a rundown convent at risk of being closed for financial reasons. The Mother Superior (Joy Ricardson) reluctantly agrees to this strange arrangement by the order of her Monsignor (Dave Rempel) and for the promise of a substantial donation by the Philadelphia PD.

The attached parish is about to be closed due to low attendance at mass. One reason might be the church choir. The choir (populated by the nuns) is so bad that even the angels wear earplugs.

Mother Superior initially resists hiding Deloris in her cloister but does gives in with conditions.

Deloris similarly balks at the Mother Superior’s tight religious restrictions. Deloris’ first move is to lead a small group of sisters astray at the bar across the street from the convent. They literally almost run into the gang can’t shoot straight.

In an effort to keep her Sister Mary Clarence busy, Delotis is assigned to be temporary choirmaster. Deloris amazes herself and everyone else when she discovers she actually likes these women.

In particular, she bonds with the rather goofy Sister Mary Patrick (Miranda Brand) and the charmingly naïve Novice Sister Mary Robert (Ella Bentley). Very quickly, the choir transforms. At the speed of light Deloris turns them into an awesome, albeit unconventional, singing group. Who knows? It might be a miracle or at least the special effects of Alan Menken’s music.

Parishioners notice the new joyful noise coming from the choir loft and fill the pews for the first time in thirty years. A local Philadelphia newspaper sniffs out a story and the choir becomes a public sensation. Deloris is found out.

Curtis's three stooges are detailed to snatch Deloris from her cloister. TJ (Scott Salem), Joey (Rob Clark), and Pablo (Jaden Castinado) perform a delightful song and dance routine (Lady in the Long Black Dress) that put me in mind of the classic "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" from "Kiss Me Kate."

The bright Menken and Slater score does not disappoint. The book transforms a good movie into a better live musical. Many of the character parts are padded and supplied with their own songs. It is a transformation attempted often, but successfully achieved not that frequently.

The entire show benefits from a special program for emerging artists with mentors at Theatre In The Park. Under the supervision of program director Guy Gardner, emerging Director Sadie Shannon does some of the heavy lifting. Choreography is mentored by LB with emerging Choreographer McKenna Lewis. Mentor Music Director Jonnie Brice oversees Rachel Hendrickson. Rachel also conducts the orchestra. Scenic design is by Ali Breckenridge

The extra supervision shows in the final product. The show moves smoothly on a number of rolling platform units across the two acts. Dance sequences seem a little more drilled than usual. Diction is paid more attention than is common and helps overall audience enjoyment. Voices are uniformly professional throughout. This evening flies by with piles of laugh-out-loud silliness.

Of course, the bad guys get caught leading to the big finish... a performance for the visiting Pope, the saving of the church, and preceded by a stand-up routine delivered by Father O'Hara rather than a traditional sermon. "What do you call a sleeping walking nun? A roaming Catholic." Ta-Da Boom!

"SISTER ACT" is a show with heart. This is one “communion” you can share with your kids without having to "confess" the following morning. "Sister Act" continues through August 3. Tickets are available online at www.theatreinthepark.org.

Part of the fun and value of Theatre In The Park lies in the wide- open spaces where kids can run and play catch. Mom and Dad get the ability to engineer first fun exposure to musical theatre and at a reasonable cost. We’re fortunate to have Theatre in the Park outdoors as part of our KC summer infra-structure.

Photos courtesy of Theatre In The Park

