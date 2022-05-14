Photos: Inside Look at Music Theater Heritage's Production of SONG AND DANCE

Music Theater Heritage has released the first look at its regional premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's SONG & DANCE. The production is led by Emily Shackelford and directed by Jessalyn Kincaid with choreography by Caroline Dahm. The elusive musical features one act told entirely through "Song" and the other told entirely through "Dance."

The complete ensemble includes Shackelford, Aimee Grajeda, Sarah McGuyer, Max Nelson-Steinhoff, and MaryAnn Traxler. The creative team includes music direction by Mark Ferrell, scenic design by Sarah Reed, lighting design by Shelbi Arndt, costume design by Shannon Smith-Regnier, sound design by Jon Robertson, assistant direction by Linnaia McKenzie, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

Although SONG & DANCE premiered on Broadway in 1985, Webber composed VARIATIONS (now the dance portion) in 1978 for his cellist brother Julian. Originally composed for cello and rock band, VARIATIONS is based on the A Minor Caprice No. 24 by Paganini. While the Broadway production of SONG & DANCE was rearranged for a full orchestra, MTH was able to procure rights for the original cello and rock band arrangements. The rock band includes Ferrell on piano, Sascha Gorschang on cello, Tod Barnard on drum set, Cindy Egger on guitar, and Sonja Richardson on bass.

SONG & DANCE plays fifteen performances, May 12 - 29. Tickets start at $35 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.

MTH no longer requires proof of vaccination. Masks remain optional.

Take an inside look at the production below!

Photo Credits: Cory Weaver.