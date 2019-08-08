Photo Flash: IN THE HEIGHTS Turns Up The Heat At Crown Center

Aug. 8, 2019  

MTH Theater at Crown Center presents In The Heights, by Lin-Manual Miranda, the award-winning composer, lyricist, and creator of Hamilton.

The production is directed by esteemed Kansas City Theater Artist Nedra Dixon, making her MTH debut. The 14 person ensemble features Vanessa A. Davis, Alma Fusco, Anthony J. Gasbarre III, Lucas Lowry, Sicily Mathenia, Paris Naster, Lily Nicholas, Tony Pulford, Keenan Ramos, Celia Thompson, Robert Vardiman, Francisco Javier Villegas, Douglass Walker, and Franci Talamantez-Witte.The production team includes music direction by Pamela Baskin-Watson, choreography by Kenny Personett, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, scenic design by Rafael Toribio, sound design by Jon Robertson, costume design by Brad Shaw and stage management by Lacey Willis.

"In The Heights' driving, current themes of community, diversity, pride in ethnicity and heritage, mixed with the traditional blend of musical theater heart, is theater gold and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," remarked Dixon. "What theater artist worth her character shoes wouldn't jump at the chance to do a Lin-Manuel Miranda work. He's a legend and I'm so lucky!"

In The Heights tells the universal story of a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.In The Heights was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and winner of the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations.Advance sales for this production have been so brisk that MTH Theater announced they have added 5 additional performances and extended the run an additional week.In The Heights plays August 8 - September 1.

Tickets are available by calling the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or by visiting www.mthkc.com.

Photo Credit: J. Robert Schraeder

Tony Pulford, Gabriela Delano

Lucas Lowrey

Lucas Lowrey, Tony Pulford

The Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS

The Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS

The Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS

The Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS

Gabriela Delano, Francisco Javier Villegas

Francisco Javier Villegas

Francisco Javier Villegas and Tony Pulford

The Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS

The Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS

The Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS

The Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS

The Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS

Anthony L. Gasbarre, Gabriela Delano

Alma Fusco

Alma Fusco, Francisco Javier Villegas



